Thiruvananthapuram: With Assembly elections approaching, electricity bills issued across Kerala from Thursday will carry the government’s slogan — “10 years without power cuts and load shedding” — effectively taking the LDF government’s message straight into households across the state. Serving nearly 1.42 crore consumers, including 1.07 crore domestic connections, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will display the slogan on all bills, ensuring its reach into thousands of homes.

Consumers will also see a reduction in the fuel surcharge this month. While monthly bill recipients will not be charged any fuel surcharge, those who receive bi-monthly bills will be charged four paise per unit. The reduction follows a decline in the cost of electricity procured from external sources in December 2025.

Meanwhile, the KSEB has put in place special arrangements to prevent power cuts and load shedding during March, April, and May — months that coincide with the peak election campaign period. Short-term power purchase contracts have been finalised in advance, and Kerala is also expected to receive free power from certain northern states as compensation for electricity supplied during the recent monsoon season. Officials said fuel surcharges are likely to remain minimal in the coming months as a result.

However, organisations representing KSEB employees have objected to using electricity bills as a campaign tool. Shameem Natyamangalam, General Secretary of the Kerala Electricity Employees’ Confederation (INTUC), objected to the use of electricity bills as a political communication tool.

“KSEB is not a public relations agency,” he said, warning that any attempt to involve the board or its employees in the LDF’s election campaign would be strongly opposed.