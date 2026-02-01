A case was registered against two tourists on Sunday for allegedly flying a drone near the naval facility INS Dronacharya at Fort Kochi. The accused were identified as Suhail Gasi of South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, and Amit Kumar of Faridabad, Haryana.

According to police, information was received around 9 am that a drone was spotted flying along Beach Road near INS Dronacharya. Tourism police personnel rushed to the spot, intercepted the two men and took them to the Fort Kochi police station.

Police said the duo, who had arrived as tourists, were videographing the area using a drone and claimed they were unaware that the location was a no-fly zone. The drone was seized and a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Aircraft Act and the Drone Rules.

Fort Kochi, one of Kerala's major tourist destinations, falls under a red zone where drone operations are prohibited, as it houses INS Dronacharya and the Coast Guard's state headquarters.