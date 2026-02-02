Thiruvananthapuram District and Sessions Court on Monday suspended the sentence of former legislator Antony Raju in the 1990 evidence tampering case. However, the court made it clear that Raju’s conviction and consequent disqualification as a Member of the Legislative Assembly will continue to remain in force.

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court–I, Nedumangad had earlier sentenced Raju to three years’ rigorous imprisonment, following which he was disqualified from the Assembly. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on February 6.

The case relates to the arrest of an Australian national, Andrew Salvatore Cervelli, at Thiruvananthapuram international airport in 1990 for possessing 61.6 grams of charas.

Judicial First Class Magistrate Rubi Ismail found the first accused, K S Jose, a court clerk, and the second accused, Antony Raju, guilty of criminal conspiracy, causing the disappearance of evidence, fabricating false evidence, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and offences committed with common intention.