Kochi: Biju Radhakrishnan, a key accused in Kerala Solar Scam case, has resurfaced in a fresh criminal investigation. The Kadavanthra Police have registered a case against Biju Radhakrishnan, alias Biju George Kallolithadathil, and three associates for allegedly defrauding a Kochi-based businessman of ₹29 lakh by promising a staggering ₹1,500 crore in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to establish a hospital.

According to the police, the complaint was filed by K Rinshad of Nilambur in Malappuram, who used to run a salon chain in Kochi. Rinshad described the case as the result of a sophisticated "long con" that began in 2021. Radhakrishnan, frequenting Rinshad's salon in luxury vehicles and designer attire, allegedly posed as a high-profile Supreme Court lawyer Biju George, whose wife practiced at the High Court.

"He introduced himself as a leading lawyer of SC. He came to my salon and we treated him as a premium client. Over time he became very close to me and suggested ideas to expand my business," Rinshad told Onmanorama.

The bait was an ambitious vision. "'You should dream big and not just limit yourself to salon business. Try starting a hospital and imagine sitting in the MD's chair of a 500-bed super-speciality hospital. Don't worry about the funds. I will help you with getting CSR funds'. This is what he told me," said Rinshad.

According to the FIR, Radhakrishnan convinced the complainant that he was consultant for availing CSR funds from leading corporate firms and claimed that his NGO, the "Help Foundation", could facilitate massive CSR grants initially promising ₹300 crore for construction, scaling up to a total of ₹1,500 crore. Under Radhakrishnan's guidance, Rinshad was even convinced to form a formal trust with two others to receive the promised windfall.

"I formed 'Santhwanam Health Animal Charitable Trust' with a few friends, trusting his word. We used to run a veterinary clinic. But he said I should propose a 500-bed hospital with ambulances and my friends and I have even visited a few sites in Kodanad to set up the hospital," said Rinshad.

The financial exploitation was systematic, totalling ₹29 lakh across several instalments. This included ₹20 lakh for "processing" the CSR funds, ₹7 lakh to purchase an ambulance, and ₹2 lakh for administrative documentation. To cement the ruse, Radhakrishnan invited the group to Dubai, claiming it was necessary to finalise the fund transfer. However, upon arrival, the accused switched off his phone, leaving Rinshad and his partners stranded for a week at their own expense.

The deception only unravelled when a friend of Rinshad’s from Angamaly, himself a victim of a similar scam, sent Rinshad a video of Radhakrishnan's previous arrest in the Solar Scam. It was only then that Rinshad realised "Biju George Kallolithadathil" was actually the infamous Solar Scam convict.

"Though I was aware of the Solar Case and Biju Radhakrishnan, his new appearance and identity deceived me. After releasing his true identity, I tried calling him, but he was not available," said Rinshad.

The case took a darker turn when Rinshad attempted to recover his money. The FIR alleged that the second accused, a lawyer named Nisha Peter, whom Radhakrishnan introduced as his wife, contacted Rinshad and threatened to "destroy" him by entangling him in a fabricated rape case and harming his family.

Fearing for his life, Rinshad approached the Kerala High Court. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas has since directed Maradu police, under whose jurisdiction he resides now, to provide protection to the complainant following these documented death threats.

The Kadavanthra Police have named four individuals in the FIR. Biju Radhakrishnan, Nisha Peter, an aide named Berlin, and Venugopal, an employee of the Help Foundation. They face a slew of charges under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), including criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, and criminal intimidation.

Following a direct complaint from Rinshad to the Chief Minister, the DGP has ordered that the investigation be handled by an officer no lower than the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP).

Police sources said that they have started the investigation into the case and will soon record Rinshad’s statement. "The main challenge is that the complainant has not made any transaction digitally. He said he handed over the money in cash through various instalments. Anyways, more details will be clear in further investigation," said a police officer.