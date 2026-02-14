Thiruvananthapuram: In yet another path-breaking move, Kerala is all set to constitute Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) in each district for elderly people. The RRTs, to be set up by the Social Justice Department, will provide immediate responses in situations such as isolation, illness, financial distress, and physical and mental challenges faced by senior citizens.

The scheme, which will be launched as soon as the training programme for RRT members is completed, will serve elderly people from all economic strata—APL (Above Poverty Line) as well as BPL (Below Poverty Line).

ADVERTISEMENT

The major goals of the scheme include providing rapid assistance to elderly people during epidemics or natural disasters and in case of accidents; arranging healthcare and psychological support; and ensuring their rehabilitation in society through social integration. RRT members will also assist senior citizens in obtaining legal support, skill development, social security, and welfare benefits.

Another service offered by the RRTs will be providing caregivers and ensuring hospital treatment for destitute elderly people. Caregivers will be eligible for a daily reimbursement of ₹675. For full-time work, they may receive a daily payment of ₹1,350. The caregivers will be authorised to make financial interventions on behalf of beneficiaries without seeking prior approval in emergency situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Field Response Officers (FROs) will be appointed on a contract basis under the respective District Social Justice Officers to coordinate the functions of the RRTs. Vehicles, nursing, and ambulance services will also be arranged on contract, as required. Emergency interventions will be carried out by the RRTs with the support of recognised social service organisations functioning in each district.

Contact Number

The RRTs can be contacted through the existing toll-free Elder Line Kerala helpline number, 14567, after the official launch of the programme.