Kochi: Bigg Boss Malayalam winner and filmmaker Akhil Marar has joined NDA ally Twenty20 and officially entered the electoral fray. During a press meet held at the Kitex Group headquarters in Kizhakkambalam on Thursday, Twenty20 president Sabu M Jacob confirmed that Marar has joined the party and will be fielded as a candidate representing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Jacob also said that Marar will contest as a candidate in the assembly polls. “I don’t need to introduce Akhil Marar to anyone; he is joining the party today. He will be Twenty20’s candidate in the assembly election. Which constituency he will represent will only be announced after discussions within the NDA are completed,” Jacob said.

Addressing his transition from a social media critic to an active politician, Marar said he has a long-standing affinity for the developmental model championed by Twenty20. “I am someone who has long held in my heart the ideology and development goals that a political movement like Twenty20 wants to bring to this land,” Marar said.

He further justified the alliance by stating that when a movement like Twenty20 joins forces with the NDA, the primary focus remains “100% development” over traditional political rhetoric.

Marar also took the opportunity to address long-standing speculation regarding his previous political leanings. While many observers had previously associated his vocal criticism of the current state government with a pro-UDF stance, Marar clarified that his past comments were those of an “independent thinker”. He explained that his primary goal was to strengthen the opposition to ensure a change in administration. He also claimed that no formal candidacy discussions ever took place with the Congress party, stating that “it was up to them to decide whether they wanted me inside or outside”.

Though the official seat announcement is pending, Marar is likely to contest from the Kottarakkara constituency in Kollam.

“If I can represent Kottarakkara or any constituency in Kollam district, my voice will be heard louder than anyone else's in the assembly for that constituency. Beyond that, I cannot give huge promises for now,” Marar said.

Akhil Marar’s entry into Twenty20 represents NDA’s calculated attempt to bridge the gap between grassroots development and celebrity-driven politics. The NDA bets on Marar’s popularity on social media platforms that resonates with the youth and digitally active demographics.