Kochi: The debut budget of the newly elected UDF-led Kochi Corporation was presented on Tuesday amid intense political friction, with LDF councillors staging a sit-in protest in the council hall over an alleged budget data leak. Amid the nearly three-hour stir, Deputy Mayor and Finance Standing Committee chairperson Deepak Joy unveiled a budget that combined ambitious infrastructure plans with sharp political messaging.

The budget envisaged a comprehensive and sustainable development and economic advancement of Kochi, with an estimated revenue of ₹1,388.14 cr, expenditure of ₹1,255.17 cr, and a surplus of ₹132.97 cr. Despite the political storm, the UDF leadership framed the budget as a blueprint for economic innovation, inclusive welfare and long-term urban transformation.

The canteen conflict: Samridhi vs Indira

A key controversy after the budget centres on the ₹50 lakh allocation to expand Indira Canteens, aimed at providing subsidised meals to all sections of the public. In the first phase, canteens at Edappally and Fort Kochi will offer breakfast and dinner at ₹10, lunch at ₹30, and evening tea and snacks at nominal rates. The scheme will later be extended to other major centres.

The LDF has criticised the move as an attempt to sideline the Samridhi@Kochi hunger-free initiative launched by the previous administration. The absence of a specific allocation for Samridhi in the 2026–27 budget has intensified opposition claims that Indira Canteens are being positioned as a political rebranding exercise rather than a complementary scheme.

Fiscal innovation and growth strategy

To bridge the gap between planning and execution, the Corporation is adopting modern financial strategies. Kochi aims to become the first Indian city with a dedicated Urban Development Policy, supported by an Economic Advisory Committee.

Major projects will be implemented through the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model to ensure timely execution and reduce capital strain. The council will also initiate steps to issue Municipal Bonds after securing credit ratings and complying with SEBI norms, with funds earmarked strictly for designated projects under a monitoring mechanism led by the Corporation Secretary. A Kochi Green Bond is also planned to support climate-resilient “green-blue” development, including canal modernisation, green space revival, eco-friendly mobility and integrated water management, in line with RBI, SEBI and Union Budget guidelines.

Infrastructure and urban transformation

Commercial expansion receives significant attention, with ₹180 cr earmarked for five multi-purpose complexes, including the proposed Edappally Convention Centre, Kaloor City Centre and commercial hubs at Kacheripady and Vyttila.

Urban modernisation measures include ₹20 cr to transform Kochi into a “Complete Smart City,” ₹8 cr for a Local Area Plan covering Vyttila, Fort Kochi and Palluruthy, and ₹10 cr to advance the zero-waste city mission.

Transport and connectivity projects include a ₹2 cr Multi-modal Transport Hub at the Boat Jetty, ₹20 cr for new multi-level parking facilities, and a major ₹200 cr modernisation of the Pandarachira Canal to improve drainage, navigation and surrounding infrastructure.

To address congestion, a ₹1 cr technical study will examine underground parking beneath Corporation-owned buildings. A comprehensive parking policy will divide the city into zones, introduce demand-based regulation, unify parking under the Corporation, KMRL and GCDA, regulate roadside parking in phases and establish a monitoring cell with ₹40 lakh allocation.

Employment and social development

The Kochi Job-Ready Mission (₹30 lakh) and AI literacy programmes, announced in the budget, aim to equip youth for the evolving job market.

On public health and civic management, a ₹10 cr technology-driven Integrated Mosquito Control Project will use GPS mapping, drone surveillance, BTI larvicide, larva-eating fish and engineering interventions to target breeding hotspots. To curb the stray dog menace, the ₹3 cr Animal Birth Control programme will establish a five-acre kennel facility for around 1,000 dogs at Brahmapuram and expand the existing ABC hospital.

Cultural and social legacy projects

The budget allocates ₹6 cr to convert legendary singer KJ Yesudas’s house in Fort Kochi into a museum. A ₹2 cr memorial park with gardens and an open library will honour late Congress leader PT Thomas in Panampilly Nagar. A ₹3 cr Justice Park is proposed to promote legal awareness, and painter Bose Krishnamachari has been appointed cultural curator to revitalise the city’s arts ecosystem.

Senior citizens’ welfare receives ₹2 cr, including secure maintenance of “Living Will” documents, free flu vaccination for BPL elders, a helpline in association with the IMA, expansion of the Vayomithram scheme, day-care and mental wellness centres, community hubs, digital literacy and cyber safety training.

Footpaths will be redesigned with universal-access features, such as zero-gradient ramps and anti-skid tiles, and weekly “Talking Parlour” gatherings will promote social interaction among seniors.