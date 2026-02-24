Kochi: The Ernakulam Central Police have launched an investigation after finding a newborn baby’s body in the backwaters near Marine Drive on Tuesday evening. The body was spotted floating near the Rainbow Bridge at approximately 4 pm, drawing immediate attention from locals and authorities.

Based on initial examinations, the police believe the infant, whose umbilical cord was still attached, may have been a premature birth at seven months. Crucially, police found a visible injury on the baby's head, though it remains unclear if this occurred before or after the body entered the water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the state of decomposition, the police estimate the body is at least 24 hours old. Local residents said the area was clear in the morning, suggesting the body drifted toward the shore during the evening high tide.

The Ernakulam Central Police have registered a formal case and are scouring local hospital records for leads. The police are currently collecting data from city hospitals and clinics regarding all recent childbirths, specifically looking for cases of premature deliveries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body has been moved to the Ernakulam Government Medical College in Kalamassery. The probe is ongoing, with police awaiting the medical examiner’s report to determine the next course of action in the case.

“A postmortem will be conducted tomorrow. Only after that can we confirm the exact cause of death and determine if we are looking at a case of infanticide or the abandonment of a stillborn,” a police officer said.