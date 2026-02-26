Malappuram: In a shocking case of child abuse reported from Areekode, a father and stepmother were arrested for allegedly branding three minor girls with a heated ladle and subjecting them to prolonged torture.

The victims — aged 14, 11 and 5 — were admitted to the Government Medical College, Manjeri, with multiple burn injuries across their bodies. Doctors said the children require detailed medical treatment and are currently under close observation.

Police have taken into custody Rakesh Sharma (39) and his second wife, Sheela Devi (34), natives of Bihar, in connection with the incident. According to investigators, the three girls are Sharma's children from his first marriage and had been living with the couple for the past two years.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the children were subjected to sustained physical abuse and were frequently denied adequate food. The couple's young son, born from Sharma's second marriage, was reportedly not subjected to any violence.

The family had been residing in Kavanoor near Areekode, where the couple worked as carpenters. The abuse came to light after local residents noticed that the girls often approached neighbouring houses seeking food. Suspicion grew when neighbours observed burn injuries on the children's bodies and alerted the police.

A senior officer of the Areekode police said the children bore multiple burn marks consistent with branding and appeared to have suffered prolonged neglect and torture. Following medical examination, the girls were shifted to the Manjeri Medical College for specialised care.

The accused have been remanded to judicial custody. Authorities said the children will be placed under the care of Childline authorities to ensure their safety and rehabilitation.