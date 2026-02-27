Thiruvananthapuram: The Museum Police have registered a case against BJP councillor and former DGP R Sreelekha for allegedly revealing the identity of a victim in a sexual offence case through a video posted on social media.

The case was registered following an order issued on February 23 by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram, presided over by Magistrate Tania Mariam Jose.

The case is registered under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 72 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which prohibits printing or publishing any matter that discloses the identity of victim of sexual offences.

The petition was filed in October 2025 by R Jayachandran, alleging that Sreelekha had disclosed the identity of the victim in a video uploaded on her YouTube channel.

Responding to the developments, Sreelekha told the media that although the FIR described the victim as a minor, she was of age at the time of her death.

"For 33 and a half years, I worked in the Kerala Police. When the POCSO Act came into force in 2012, I was overjoyed. Throughout my career, I have worked for women and children. I was the nodal officer for the Nirbhaya scheme," she said.

Referring to the Kiliroor case, she said she had led the investigation team and that all the accused were convicted and sentenced to prison.

"When I spoke about her on my YouTube channel ‘Sasneham Sreelekha’, she was of age. The person who raised this issue has done so to character-assassinate me. This has been happening since I entered politics," she added.