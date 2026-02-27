Kozhikode: The house of Bithul Balan, a Kerala Students Union (KSU) leader who was recently arrested for allegedly attacking the State Health Minister Veena George during a black-flag protest, was targeted in an explosive attack in the early hours of Friday.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am at Thiruvallur near Vadakara. According to police, unidentified masked men arrived at the house and hurled an explosive into the compound before fleeing. CCTV visuals show the group standing near the gate and throwing the explosive material towards the building.

Bithul's parents were inside the house at the time of the incident. The minor explosion damaged a portion of the concrete sunshade and shattered window panes. No injuries were reported.

Police registered a case under provisions of the Explosives Act based on a complaint lodged by Bithul's father. Officers said a detailed probe has been launched and CCTV footage is being examined to identify the attackers.

Bithul, the Kozhikode district secretary of the KSU, was among five activists who staged a black-flag protest against Health Minister Veena George at Kannur railway station earlier this week. He was arrested in connection with the alleged assault and remanded to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Veena George, who had been undergoing treatment in Kannur following the protest-related incident, was discharged from hospital on Friday morning and returned to Thiruvananthapuram by road. Further treatment will continue at the Government Medical College Hospital there.