Health Minister Veena George, who was undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Medical College Hospital in Kannur after alleging that she sustained a neck injury during a Kerala Students Union (KSU) protest, has returned to her residence in Pathanamthitta, her office said on Friday.

She was discharged from the hospital on the recommendation of a medical board, which advised four days of complete rest. The Minister's office said in a press release that her scheduled programmes until March 2 have been postponed. The press note also said that the minister has been recommended for a follow-up at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Also Read Muslim Youth League announces cash-prize troll contest targeting Kerala health minister

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister allegedly sustained injuries during a protest staged by the KSU at the Kannur Railway Station on Wednesday. She was taken to the Kannur District Hospital after complaining of neck pain and discomfort in her hand, and was transferred to the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital.

The Congress party has alleged that the minister faked her injury and claimed there was no evidence of KSU activists coming in physical contact with her during the protest. Following the alleged attack on the minister, CPM activists carried out marches, in which Congress offices were vandalised in some parts of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The KSU had led the protest in the wake of a series of alleged medical negligence cases reported at government hospitals, including one in which a pair of forceps was left in the abdomen of a 51-year-old woman after surgery. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had announced protests demanding accountability.