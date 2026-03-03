Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM's Alappuzha District Secretariat has reiterated its demand for fielding its secretary R Nasar in Aroor, despite the State Secretariat suggesting that it reconsider its decision. The demand was raised again after a meeting of the District Secretariat on Monday.

Though Nasar was considered for both the Kayamkulam and Aroor constituencies earlier, the District Secretariat's latest meeting nominated him only for Aroor. Sitting MLA Daleema George is also being considered for Aroor.

The District Secretariat pointed out that V Joy, CPM's Thiruvananthapuram District Committee Secretary, is contesting the polls despite Minister Saji Cherian having informed it of the State Secretariat's decision. A demand was also raised to relax the party's two-term norm to field sitting MLA U Pratibha from Kayamkulam.

The state leadership, meanwhile, dropped former minister MM Mani from the list of probable candidates the Idukki District Secretariat had sent to it. Instead, the District Secretariat was informed of the state leadership's decision to field KK Jayachandran from Udumbanchola. Mani was preparing for a third consecutive contest.

K Anil Kumar, K Suresh Kumar and PK Haridas were initially considered for the Kottayam Assembly segment. However, the District Committee meeting yesterday narrowed it down to Anil Kumar after Kurup and Haridas reportedly declined to contest.

KM Radhakrishnan will be the likely candidate from Puthupally after Reji Zakariah expressed his willingness to contest. Minister V.N. Vasavan is the only candidate under consideration for Ettumanoor.

The Wayanad District Secretariat recommended relaxation in the party's term norm to field Minister O.R. Kelu once again from Mananthavady. At Bathery, M.S. Vishwanathan has an upper hand.

The Pathanamthitta District Secretariat has renominated Minister Veena George and KU Jenish Kumar in Aranmula and Konni, respectively. George could contest only if the CPM relaxes its two-term norm.

A relaxation in the norm has also been sought to field A.C Moideen from Kunnamkulam. In Manalur, former minister C. Reveendranath's name has been recommended instead of sitting MLA Murali Perunelli. Respective sitting MLAs have been recommended for the remaining seats.

Besides Waqf Board Chairman MK Sakeer, TM Siddique's name has also been recommended for the Ponnani seat. KT Jaleel's name was included on the list of probable candidates from Tavanur. VP Sanu, too, is included in the list.

TK Rasheedali's name has been recommended for Mankada. The party will try to find acceptable Independent candidates in the remaining seats in the Malappuram district.

CPM-KC (M) talks to continue

Bilateral CPM-Kerala Congress (Mani) talks remained inconclusive after the latter 13 seats, including Kuttiyadi that was taken away from it in 2021, or another seat.

The CPM has expressed unwillingness to part with its sitting seat Kuttiyadi. The KC (M) has demanded Perambra, Kuttanad, Nenmara or Thiruvananthapuram instead of Kuttiyadi.

However, all four constituencies are either CPM or allied partners' sitting seats. However, the CPM may consider Thiruvananthapuram for KC (M) if a positive decision is not made regarding the disqualification of Antony Raju of the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress.

The CPM had considered swapping Piravom or Perumbavoor with CPI's Paravur. However, it dropped the plan after KC(M) demanded Kothamangalam instead of Piravom.

The CPM has now informed the KC (M) that it will discuss its demand for one more seat at its State Secretariat meeting on Wednesday, March 4.

Three for RJD, INL may lose one

The CPM has rejected the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)'s demand for three additional seats, in addition to its existing Kalpetta, Koothuparambu, and Vadakara segments.

The RJD demanded Chalakudy, Perambra and Thiruvananthapuram. The CPM, however, firmly rejected the demand, leaving the RJD disappointed.

The Indian Socialist Janata Dal (ISJD), previously known as Janata Dal (Secular), is likely to contest from its Tiruvalla, Chittoor, Angamaly and Kovalam seats. However, it has not received a firm commitment from CPM regarding Kovalam.

The Indian National League, which had contested from Kozhikode South, Kasaragod and Vallikunnu, had demanded Irikkoor or Peravur instead of Kasaragod. The CPM has not made any promise to the party.

Vallikunnu might go the National League, a split-away INL faction. The National League has demanded three seats in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts during its talks with the CPM. The party is likely to get one seat.

The Congress (S) will retain its Kannur seat. Though the CPM had held talks with Antony Raju, no commitment has been made regarding seats.