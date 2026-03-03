Kovalam: In a move to ensure the safety of beach-goers, the authorities have installed special flags on Kovalam beach, which is among the most popular tourism destinations in Kerala, to help tourists locate lifeguards quickly. The flags are placed at the six points on the beach where the lifeguards are stationed. The lifeguards have also been provided with first-aid kits to handle any medical emergency involving tourists.

The flag sports the colours red and yellow, which are the same colours on the uniform of the lifeguards. “The flag is clearly visible from land as well as the sea. Tourists needing assistance can easily notice it,” said a lifeguard.

ADVERTISEMENT

A siren system that blares during emergency situations, such as sudden undercurrents, has also been made operational on the beach.

Plea for speedboat, ambulance

The lifeguards have now urged the authorities to arrange a speedboat and a dedicated ambulance at the beach. “The speedboat will help quick rescue of tourists getting trapped in undercurrents while swimming in the sea. Most of such rescue missions are carried out 300-500 metres from land and lifeguards find it very difficult to swim this distance against the strong currents. The time taken to swim the distance could be reduced with a speedboat, so that the life-saving operations are completed without delay,” said a lifeguard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another crucial demand of the lifeguards in Kovalam is a permanent ambulance to shift tourists suffering serious injuries to the hospital.

Three tourists rescued

Meanwhile, the authorities have issued an alert regarding the strong undercurrents in Kovalam to the tourists who venture into the sea for a swim. The warning was issued after three tourists were rescued from drowning after they were trapped in undercurrents while swimming.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tourists who were rescued during the incident, which took place on Monday evening, were Bengal native Arjith and Israeli citizens Cyril and Galena.

The team, which was involved in the rescue mission, was led by lifeguard supervisor Sundaresan and comprised lifeguards Marcos, Ahamed Naseer, Shaiju, Sarat, Ajmal Khan and Ramesh Kumar.

“Despite the calm appearance of the sea on the surface, sudden undercurrents appear and they reach even near the shore,” said a lifeguard.