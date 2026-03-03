Manjeri: When the fast is broken and prayers conclude, the IG Bus Terminal at Kacherippadi awakens to a different rhythm thesedays. Under the glow of evening lights, the bus stand turns into a social space, brimming with food stalls, families and festive cheer.

Hundreds gather here each night to soak in the festive Ramadan atmosphere. Shops that remain dormant through the quiet hours of the day come alive by dusk. Once the fast is broken, waves of youngsters stream in, eager to savour a wide array of flavourful dishes and refreshing beverages. With bus services suspending entry during these hours, the open space allows visitors to move about freely.

Food stalls showcase an assortment of innovative drinks and specialty dishes. Among the beverages, `mother land soda' from Palakkad has emerged as a star attraction, with vendors reporting sales of 25 to 50 litres a night. The drink is served with a distinctive blend of special ingredients.

Large vessels of simmering mutton haleem too are drawing their own eager crowds. Shahi tukda, hareera and jigarthanda rank among the most sought after delicacies. Irani tea, dishes prepared by a Punjabi couple and a variety of Arabian specialties further enhance the culinary appeal. Many visitors also arrive simply to relish a cup of suleimani.

As more families, including women and children, begin to frequent the venue, vehicular traffic in the area has increased. In view of the growing crowds, the municipal health department has intensified inspections and issued precautionary guidelines to ensure safety and hygiene.