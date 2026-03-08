The BJP’s Kerala unit on Sunday criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his remarks supporting Iran amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, accusing him of engaging in “appeasement politics”.

Speaking at a press conference, state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Chief Minister appeared to have expressed support for Iran while remaining silent about attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, where a significant number of Malayalees live.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Why are you speaking only about Iran? Isn't it part of your appeasement politics? Why are you not condemning attacks made by Iran," he asked, noting that many Malayalees are based in countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations.

Chandrasekhar said the Union government did not oppose Iran but maintained that dialogue was the only way to address conflicts. He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had clearly stated that war cannot be a solution.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, any disagreements should be settled through diplomatic means, which he described as the established position of the Government of India and the NDA.

He also noted that the Union government had permitted an Iranian ship to safely anchor at Kochi. Chandrasekhar further remarked that it was not the Iranian people but the Malayalees who had given the mandate to the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP leader also called on the Chief Minister to focus on the state’s issues and explain what his government had achieved in Kerala over the past decade instead of commenting on Iran, Syria or Gaza, which he alleged was an attempt to divert public attention.

(With PTI Inputs)