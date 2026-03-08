Thrissur: Rathnam P G, a school teacher from Nedupuzha in Thrissur, is making a difference in the lives of breast cancer survivors by creating soft, hand-knitted prosthetic breasts, known as knitted knockers.

Affected by polio at the age of two, Rathnam lost mobility in her left leg but never let her physical limitations define her life. After completing her degree in Botany from Sree Kerala Varma College and a B.Ed, she was appointed as a teacher in a government school in Cherpu at the age of 45. In 2011, she was honoured by the Kerala Government as the Best Government Employee in the category of differently-abled staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the past 15 years, Rathnam has also been producing homemade products such as chocolates, pickles, chutney powder and soaps, selling them under a small home brand. She trains children with disabilities in making handicrafts and other products, helping them gain skills and confidence.

Her work with breast cancer survivors began when doctors from Amala Hospital approached her to knit prosthetic breasts for women who had undergone mastectomy. Using soft cotton yarn, Rathnam continues to make these prosthetics, providing comfort to patients and helping them regain confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recognition of her social welfare efforts, Calicut University honoured her with the Golden Mother Award in 2014.

"I may have many limitations, but I never allow them to defeat me. Each time I fall, I rise stronger," Rathnam said. Her life continues to inspire many as a story of courage, resilience and hope.