The state government has introduced a new allowance titled 'Kerala AIS allowance' to the All India Services officers serving in Kerala cadre, effective from March 1. In 2013, the government had sanctioned allowance for the AIS officers as per their grade for meeting the expenses related to engaging of an Office Assistant, fuel expenses for own vehicle and settling of electricity and water bills.

In 2019, considering the rise in costs, the rates were revised by the government, enhancing the amount to ₹2900/ month for Junior Scale AIS officers and limiting at ₹11,400/ month for Chief Secretary and equivalent level AIS officers.

In 2024, the IAS officers in the state submitted a representation saying that the existing rates of AIS Officers' Allowance are inadequate to meet their functional and domestic requirements. The officers said that owing to the substantial workload entrusted to them, including holding multiple charges and discharging duties on a 24/7 basis in the present digital environment, they are unable to maintain adequate domestic support systems, resulting in hardship, particularly for officers with dependent children.

The IAS officers, in the letter to the government, proposed the introduction of a daily wage allowance linked to the Government's notified minimum wage rate and claimable on the basis of self-certification, to address their concerns.

Chief Secretary A Jayathilak has issued an order sanctioning the new scheme. AIS officers of and above the level of Principal Secretary and equivalent shall be eligible for two daily wage staff and the AIS officers up to the level of Secretary and equivalent shall be eligible for one as per the allowance scheme.

The payment of Kerala AIS allowance will be at par with the rate of minimum daily wage applicable. Officers like Principal Secretary in IAS, Additional Director General of Police in IPS and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in IFS, will be eligible for ₹38340/ month as allowance and officers placed up to the level 14 in the pay matrix shall be eligible for ₹19170 per month as allowance. It has also been ordered that the payable amount for Kerala AIS allowance shall stand revised as and when the rate for daily wage is revised by the government.

AIS Officers under suspension from service or unauthorised absence will not be eligible for the allowance. AIS Officers can claim this allowance on the basis of a self-certification to the effect that they are not provided with any staff at the expenses of the government/borrowing agencies in their residences.