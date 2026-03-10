Key events in Kerala today: Seminar on Artificial Intelligence, women's art exhibition mark March 10
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including art exhibitions, seminars, and cultural programs.
'Femininity' Art Exhibition in Kottayam; felicitation of Dr N J Nandini, recipient of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award, in Kochi; women's blood donation camp in Kozhikode and so on are some of the events in Kerala on March 10, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Palode Perakuzhi Govt. LPS: Foundation stone laying ceremony for school building construction and annual day celebration. Inauguration by D.K. Murali MLA, Presidential address by Panchayat President Perayam Jayen, presence of Block Panchayat President. 11:00 am
- Statue Hotel Poorna: Monthly meeting of the Association of Retired Treasury Staff. 10:00 am
Kottayam
- DC Kizhakemuri Edathil, Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Femininity' Art Exhibition – 10:00 am.
- Darshana Cultural Centre: Darshana Nature Life Monthly Seminar. 'Summer Diseases and Remedies' Dr. Jacob Vattikundil – 10:30 am.
- Public Library Art Gallery: Women's Art Exhibition – 11:00 am.
Ernakulam
- Pulleppady District Homoeo Hospital: Competition 'Yogini' for women and yoga teachers, organized by Ayush Homoeo Department – 9:30 am
- Maharajas College English Main Hall: Felicitation of Dr N J Nandini, recipient of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award – Music Director Sharath – 10:00 am, Dr N J Nandini's Music Concert – 10:30 am
- Karikkamuri Chavara Cultural Centre: Seminar on 'Artificial Intelligence – Possibilities and Challenges', Drama Discussion – 5:00 pm
- Palarivattom KCY Hope: Handover of keys for two new houses under the House Challenge project – 5:00 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: 'Aazhchavattam' (Weekly Program), 'Happy Old Age and Healthy Lifestyle' – 5:30 pm, Book Discussion – Susmesh Chandroth's 'Vazhichenda' – 6:30 pm
Kozhikode
- Azhchavattom Community Hall: Free Yoga Training led by Patanjali Yoga Research Center - 6:15 am.
- Mavoor Road KSRTC Stand: KSRTC City Ride Double Decker Bus Flag-off - Minister P.A. Muhammed Riyas - 9:00 am.
- Kottaparambu Hospital Blood Bank: Women's Blood Donation Camp organized by Calicut Blood Donors Forum and Lions Club of Samerians - 9:30 am.
- Alakapuri: Women's Day celebration led by BSNL Pensioners Welfare Association Kozhikode - 10:00 am.
- Calicut Press Club Hall: Convocation of Institute of Communication and Journalism - Speaker A.N. Shamseer - 11:00 am.
- Calicut Trade Centre: Kerala Auto Show 2026 - 11:00 am.
- City Police Commissioner's Office: Return of 70 mobile phones, recovered by the police through the Central Equipment Identity Register portal in cases of lost mobile phones from various police station limits in the city, to their owners - City Police Commissioner G. Jayadev - 11:00 am.
- Kakodi Erakkulam Choochas Auditorium: Jawahar FC Football Academy Family Meet and Iftar Sangamam - Inauguration by Kamal Varadoor - 4:30 pm.