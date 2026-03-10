The state government will set up a Narcotics Control Bureau and NRI police station. The Narcotics control bureau will function under the Excise department. It aims at preventing drug-related crimes.

The NRI police station will begin functioning at the state police headquarters. In a press note issued here on Tuesday, the government said that NRKs face many issues like cyber fraud, investment fraud and financial crimes. They also face difficulties in dealing with helpers engaged to take care of their elderly parents in Kerala. The suggestion was introduced in the Lok Kerala Sabha Secretariat to establish a NORKA police station.

The station will be headed by NRI cell SP. 25 new posts will be created which will include one inspector, 6 sub-inspectors, 6 Assistant sub-inspectors, 5 senior civil police officers and 7 civil police officers.