Nattika MLA C C Mukundan has been expelled from the Communist Party of India (CPI) after he made serious allegations against the party's candidate for the constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The action was taken by the Nattika constituency committee following directions from the CPI district executive, which met earlier on Tuesday and authorised the committee to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move comes days after Mukundan levelled allegations against Geetha Gopi, who was announced as the party's candidate in Nattika constituency. Mukundan alleged that Geetha secured the party ticket through financial influence and described the seat as a "payment seat". He also claimed that she had performed poorly earlier and should not have been fielded by the party.

Mukundan reacted strongly to the party's decision to nominate Geetha Gopi instead of him. Speaking to the media, he said he could not raise funds for the party. Mukundan also claimed that several political fronts had approached him. He alleged that factionalism within the CPI led to his exclusion and said that he was betrayed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mukundan did not find his name in the list of candidates announced by the CPI on Monday. He alleged that the Cherpu constituency committee did not recommend his name due to factional politics. He also alleged that while other MLAs were given two terms, he alone was denied the opportunity.

Mukundan announced that he would contest the election as an independent candidate with the support of the United Democratic Front (UDF). On Monday, KPCC Secretary and former Thrissur DCC President Jose Valloor visited him at his office. Mukundan also held further talks with Congress leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media, Mukundan said his decision to contest was part of his protest against the party. He also alleged that a person had intervened from the local level up to the state level to ensure Geetha's candidature.

Soon after these developments, the CPI district executive met and directed the constituency committee to take disciplinary action against Mukundan, leading to his expulsion from the party.