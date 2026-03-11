Thiruvananthapuram: Hotels in Kerala have been restricted from stocking more than five commercial LPG cylinders (over 100 kg in total). The restriction applies to cylinders beyond the number permitted under a commercial connection.

Large catering establishments and other units licensed to use large quantities of cylinders can continue within the limits specified in their permits. Distribution companies said there is no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders. Civil Supplies Department squads have begun inspections to check excess stock and the misuse of domestic cylinders.

Meanwhile, three public sector companies in the state have stopped filling commercial LPG cylinders. To ensure the availability of cooking gas, the Centre has invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA). The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has also directed companies to increase the production of domestic LPG, piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) used for vehicles.

Restrictions have been tightened in other sectors as well, while domestic LPG bookings will now have a 25-day interval. For non-domestic consumption, priority will be given to hospitals and educational institutions. Tea and other industries will receive up to 80 per cent of their average consumption over the past six months, while fertiliser manufacturers will receive up to 70 per cent depending on availability.

The restrictions follow a stringent revised order issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on March 9, 2026, to oil marketing and refining companies, prioritising the supply of domestic cooking gas. The order directs that all available Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production components be diverted exclusively to the domestic pool and supplied only to domestic consumers.

Since hotels and restaurants rely on commercial-grade cylinders rather than the subsidised 14.2 kg domestic cylinders, the directive has effectively halted their primary supply source. With public sector oil marketing companies such as IOCL, BPCL and HPCL accounting for more than 99 per cent of domestic LPG consumption in the country, businesses have limited alternatives to secure bulk fuel.

The Centre has appointed a three-member committee to review LPG supply to hotels and industries. Crude oil prices saw a slight dip after US President Donald Trump said the war could end soon. However, experts said it may take months for supply to return to normal even if the conflict ends. Amid the energy crisis, Air India and Air India Express will impose a fuel surcharge on tickets from tomorrow, which is expected to significantly increase airfares.

e-KYC mandatory for domestic LPG users

Domestic LPG users have been asked to complete mandatory KYC verification. This can be done through the gas agency or via a smartphone linked to Aadhaar.

Users can visit www.pmuy.gov.in/e-kyc.html or scan the QR code to download the required apps. The process requires the LPG company’s app (HP, Bharat Gas or Indian Oil) and the Aadhaar app.

After logging into the company’s app using a mobile number and email ID, users can access the e-KYC link, which redirects to the Aadhaar app to complete the verification.