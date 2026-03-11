Thiruvananthapuram: Consumers will now be entitled to a compensation of ₹100 if electricity is not restored within the stipulated time after registering a complaint with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The amount will be automatically adjusted as a rebate in the next power bill.

Compensation for unresolved complaints related to voltage fluctuations has also been increased from ₹25 to ₹200.

Amending the Electricity Supply Standards Regulations, the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) has reduced the time limits within which distribution companies such as KSEB must deliver services to consumers. The revised rules also raise compensation for delays by up to eight times.

Under the new norms, compensation must be credited to the consumer’s bill automatically, without requiring a separate application.

The commission has also directed KSEB to submit a plan to ensure round-the-clock uninterrupted power supply and to gradually replace diesel generators with a cleaner energy backup system. A dedicated portal will soon be launched to help consumers claim compensation and track the status of their applications.

Key revised service norms

Power supply must be restored within 4, 6 and 8 hours in city, rural and difficult terrain areas respectively in the case of a blown fuse. For line or cable faults, the time limits are 6, 8 and 12 hours, while transformer failures must be rectified within 18, 24 and 36 hours.

Consumers must be informed at least 24 hours in advance of any scheduled power interruption, which should not exceed 10 hours in a day.

Replacement timelines have also been fixed for infrastructure works. Meters and service lines must be replaced within 7 days, LT lines within 30 days, HT lines within 45 days, and transformers within 30 days. Unused electric lines must be removed within three months.

Complaints related to meters must be inspected and rectified within five days, while faulty LT or HT meters must be replaced within three working days.

Deadlines for consumer services

New LT connections from the existing distribution system must be provided within 7 days in normal areas, one month in difficult terrain, and three days in metropolitan areas.

Orders on load change requests must be issued within 15 days after inspection, and service connections must be transferred within 15 days of receiving the application.

Shifting of LT single or three-phase connections must be completed within 45 days, while conversion from LT to HT should be completed within 120 days after payment of charges.

Requests for change of connection category must be inspected within 7 days, with a decision issued within 15 days.

In cases of disputed electricity bills, a revised bill must be issued within three working days. Power supply must also be restored within 24 hours after clearing arrears, and security deposits must be returned within 30 days of contract termination.