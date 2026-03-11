Key events in Kerala today: Free yoga training, handicrafts exhibition mark March 11
Distribution of G V Raja Awards and Sports Media Awards by the Sports Council in Thiruvananthapuram, women's art exhibition in Kottayam, Warehousing and Industrial Park Inauguration in Kochi, handicrafts exhibition led by the Ministry of Textiles in Kozhikode are some of the events in Kerala on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Press Club: Book launch of "Ini Quantum Yugam" (Now Quantum Era) written by Dr George Varghese and published by Manorama Books, organized by Thanima Cultural Forum. Guests: Ramesh Chennithala, Gigi Thompson, Dr. M.R. Thampan. 4:00 pm.
- Kanakkunnu Visvesvarayya Bhavan: Discourse on Energy Conservation by Dr K. Surendran. 6:00 pm.
- Press Club: Release of the policy document "From Forest to Sea". Guests: M.G. Radhakrishnan, Mullakkara Ratnakaran, Kummanam Rajasekharan. 10:00 am.
- Central Stadium: Distribution of G V Raja Awards and Sports Media Awards by the Sports Council. Guests: Minister V Sivankutty, V Abdurahiman. 3:00 pm.
- Thycaud Bharath Bhavan: Thikkurissi Sukumaran Nair Commemoration by Thikkurissi Foundation - 5:00 pm. Play: "Krishana Neeyenne Arayilla" (Krishna, You Don't Know Me) by Trivandrum Natakakkar - 6:30 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam DC Kizhakemuri Edathil Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Femininity' Painting Exhibition – 10.00 am.
- Public Library Art Gallery: Women's Art Exhibition – 11.00 am.
Ernakulam
- Ernakulam Maharaja's College GNR Hall: Prof. K.N. Bharathan Memorial Discourse. 10:00 am.
- Aluva NDR Space Private Limited: Warehousing and Industrial Park Inauguration by Minister P Rajeev. 10:15 am.
- Kakkanad Kerala Media Academy Campus: Graduation Certificate Distribution 11:00 am, followed by Book Release: 'Pinarayi Vijayan: Beyond the News'.
- Kacheripady Gandhibhavan: Weekly Seminar 'Gandhiji's Faith in God and Religion'. 5:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Marine Drive: Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha's Golden Jubilee Confluence. Inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 5:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Bharat Hotel: Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram District Committee's Paper Presentation. 5:30 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Park Auditorium: Kalabhavan Mani Commemoration and Presentation of Drona Film Award to Actor Shankar. 6:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Aazhchavattam Samudaya Mandiram: Free yoga training conducted by Patanjali Yoga Centre at 6:15 am.
- Beach DTPC Arena Gandhi Shilpa Bazaar: Handicrafts exhibition led by the Ministry of Textiles, Development Commissioner of Handicrafts at 10:00 am.
- Medical College: Bones and Beyond Orthopedic Trauma study class at 10:00 am.
- Press Club Auditorium: Memorial service for Sports Journalist P.N. Sreedharan Namboodiri, conducted by the Senior Journalists Forum – Calicut Press Club at 11:00 am.
- Govt. Engineering College: Inauguration of the Library Central Computing Facility Block constructed in the college by Minister Dr. R. Bindu, with Mayor O. Sadasivan as the chief guest at 3:00 pm.
- Mananchira Public Library Hall: Anti-war gathering organized by the Public Library Research Centre at 4:00 pm.
- West Hill Kasimadam: 90th Shiv Jayanti celebration organized by Brahmakumaris Kozhikode at 5:00 pm.