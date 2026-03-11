Distribution of G V Raja Awards and Sports Media Awards by the Sports Council in Thiruvananthapuram, women's art exhibition in Kottayam, Warehousing and Industrial Park Inauguration in Kochi, handicrafts exhibition led by the Ministry of Textiles in Kozhikode are some of the events in Kerala on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Press Club: Book launch of "Ini Quantum Yugam" (Now Quantum Era) written by Dr George Varghese and published by Manorama Books, organized by Thanima Cultural Forum. Guests: Ramesh Chennithala, Gigi Thompson, Dr. M.R. Thampan. 4:00 pm.

Book launch of "Ini Quantum Yugam" (Now Quantum Era) written by Dr George Varghese and published by Manorama Books, organized by Thanima Cultural Forum. Guests: Ramesh Chennithala, Gigi Thompson, Dr. M.R. Thampan. 4:00 pm.

Kanakkunnu Visvesvarayya Bhavan: Discourse on Energy Conservation by Dr K. Surendran. 6:00 pm.

Press Club: Release of the policy document "From Forest to Sea". Guests: M.G. Radhakrishnan, Mullakkara Ratnakaran, Kummanam Rajasekharan. 10:00 am.

Central Stadium: Distribution of G V Raja Awards and Sports Media Awards by the Sports Council. Guests: Minister V Sivankutty, V Abdurahiman. 3:00 pm.

Thycaud Bharath Bhavan: Thikkurissi Sukumaran Nair Commemoration by Thikkurissi Foundation - 5:00 pm. Play: "Krishana Neeyenne Arayilla" (Krishna, You Don't Know Me) by Trivandrum Natakakkar - 6:30 pm.

Kottayam

Kottayam DC Kizhakemuri Edathil Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Femininity' Painting Exhibition – 10.00 am.

Public Library Art Gallery: Women's Art Exhibition – 11.00 am.

Ernakulam

Ernakulam Maharaja's College GNR Hall: Prof. K.N. Bharathan Memorial Discourse. 10:00 am.

Aluva NDR Space Private Limited: Warehousing and Industrial Park Inauguration by Minister P Rajeev. 10:15 am.

Kakkanad Kerala Media Academy Campus: Graduation Certificate Distribution 11:00 am, followed by Book Release: 'Pinarayi Vijayan: Beyond the News'.

Kacheripady Gandhibhavan: Weekly Seminar 'Gandhiji's Faith in God and Religion'. 5:00 pm.

Ernakulam Marine Drive: Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha's Golden Jubilee Confluence. Inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 5:00 pm.

Ernakulam Bharat Hotel: Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram District Committee's Paper Presentation. 5:30 pm.

Edappally Changampuzha Park Auditorium: Kalabhavan Mani Commemoration and Presentation of Drona Film Award to Actor Shankar. 6:30 pm.

Kozhikode