Kozhikode: Visitors can now soak in the sea breeze and take in the sights of Kozhikode from the top deck of an open bus.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has launched its Budget Tourism City Ride service in the city.Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas flagged off the new service here on Tuesday.

After the flag off ceremony, the Minister also took a ride on the top deck of the bus from the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation stand along Mavoor Road up to the Arayidathupalam–Sarovaram stretch. Ahamed Devarkovil, councillor Sreeja C Nair, KSRTC Assistant Works Manager K Girish, Budget Tourism Cell Coordinator K Rahul, ATO Prashobh and depot engineer Sumesh were among those present.

The City Ride service is envisaged as a circuit connecting major cultural landmarks and tourist attractions across the city. The route begins from the Mavoor Road terminal, passes through Sarovaram and Kozhikode Beach, continues along the coastal road up to Varakkal, and then returns via Mananchira before concluding at the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation stand.At present, five services are scheduled daily between 3 PM and 10.30 PM

In the second phase, the service will be extended to tourism destinations such as Beypore, Chaliyam and Kappad Beach. Similar services are currently operating in Thiruvananthapuram, Munnar, Ernakulam and Thrissur.

The open double decker electric bus introduced for the service has been manufactured by Switch Mobility under the Hinduja Group. The bus has 36 seats on the upper deck and 28 on the lower deck.Tickets can be booked online or over the phone. The fare has been fixed at Rs.200 for the upper deck and Rs.100 for the lower deck.

As the bus stands 4.7 metres tall, regular services will commence only after low hanging tree branches, electric lines and cables along the route are cleared.