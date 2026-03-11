Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "mocking the public" by inaugurating National Highway stretches that are yet to be fully completed.

Speaking to reporters, Satheesan said he had personally travelled along the highway and that the construction was nowhere near completion. "Why are they inaugurating it in such a hurry? Has the construction been completed? They are mocking the people," he said.

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Kochi on Wednesday, virtually inaugurated the Thalapady–Chengala and Vengalam–Ramanattukara stretches of the six-lane expansion of National Highway 66. However, the event triggered a political controversy after Kerala PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas was not invited to the function. Following this, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) boycotted the event. In protest, the CPM organised a parallel inauguration and conducted a road show along the highway stretch.

While stating that it was improper not to invite the PWD minister to the function, Satheesan also criticised the political drama surrounding the issue. He alleged that the parallel inaugurations were a "political gimmick" aimed at portraying differences between the CPM and the BJP. "Elected representatives should not become such comic characters," Satheesan said.

He also alleged that the hurried inauguration was linked to the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Referring to the Kochi Metro project, Satheesan said the project was almost complete during the tenure of former chief minister Oommen Chandy, but it was not inaugurated until it was fully complete. "Pinarayi Vijayan then inaugurated the project after completion and did not invite Oommen Chandy. Now they are rushing to inaugurate projects because elections are approaching," he said.