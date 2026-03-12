A day after Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold smuggling case, filed a complaint against him, MLA Kadakampally Surendran called the move a conspiracy against him to ruin his image during election time.

In the complaint filed at the Kazhakuttam Police Station on Wednesday, Potty claimed that a woman named Prathibha had recently approached the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold case with allegations that he had cheated her in a land transaction by purchasing property at a lower price.

Potty claimed that the complaint was filed as part of a conspiracy involving Kadakampally and Prathibha to harass him and divert attention from the ongoing investigation in the Sabarimala gold case. Potty said that Kadakampally, who was earlier questioned by the SIT in the Sabarimala case, has political motives and is trying to save his face.

Addressing the media,Surendran said the he doesn't know the woman mentioned in the complaint. "I don't recollect ever meeting her. It was only later, after receiving the complaint and enquiring about it, that I came to know who the woman was," said Kadakampally. He said that while the complaint is about a financial settlement involving Potty, the woman, and himself at the Thumba police station in 2024, the Thumba police could not verify such an event.

"Not just Thumba police station, I have not set foot in any police station in the past 10 years," Surendran said. "I have been to the Thumba police station once. That was when the Chief Minister was inaugurating the new station," he added.

"I had called up the Thumba police station and asked if I had at any time come to the station and called up people to settle financial issues. They said they have no recollection of such an event," he said. Surendran then questioned why Potty would hand in a petition to the police chief if this were the case.

He then said that the intentions behind such a hollow complaint are easy to understand. "What I do understand is that the news that I am contesting in the elections is public, and opinion polls show that the LDF and I have an upper hand. Hence, this is most likely a move to humiliate me," says Surendran.

He then termed the move a controversy, but did not clarify who was behind it. "I don't think it would be difficult for the prominent media houses of Thiruvananthapuram to understand who would have made Potty raise the false allegations," he said. However, he said that he would reveal who it was in some time.