Temperature soars in Kerala; 8 districts under yellow alert
Maximum temperatue to touch 37°C in North Kerala
Maximum temperatue to touch 37°C in North Kerala
Maximum temperatue to touch 37°C in North Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram: As mercury levels continue to rise in Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for eight districts — Kannur, Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Palakkad. The alert will be in force on Thursday and Friday.
According to the Met Department, the maximum temperature in Kannur and Kasaragod districts is expected to touch 37°C on these two days. Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Palakkad are likely to record 36°C.
“Hot and humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail over isolated places in Kerala, except in hilly regions, on March 11 and 12, 2026,” the IMD alert said.
As temperatures continue to soar, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a public advisory asking people to exercise extreme caution to avoid health issues, including sunstroke and dehydration.
The instructions are as follows:
- Avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.
- Carry umbrellas or wear caps and sunglasses while outdoors.
- Wear cotton clothes that cover the body fully.
- Take rest under the shade during travel.
- Stay hydrated with water, juices, and ORS; avoid alcohol and caffeine.
- Consume plenty of fruits and vegetables.
- Ensure proper ventilation in homes, schools, and workplaces.
- Conduct fire audits in markets, buildings, and waste treatment plants.
- Tourists and residents near forest areas should remain alert to wildfire risks.
- Educational institutions must ensure safe drinking water and proper classroom ventilation.
- Companies should ensure the safety of gig workers and provide adequate break times.
- Media personnel and police officers should avoid prolonged sun exposure.
- Public events should be avoided between 11 am and 3 pm; if unavoidable, organisers must provide water and shade.
- Adjust working hours for construction workers, farmers, and street vendors to ensure rest.
- Do not allow cattle to graze in the afternoon or leave pets tied outdoors.
- Provide water for animals and birds.
- Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.
- Conserve water and carry drinking water while travelling.
- Consult a doctor immediately if discomfort is felt.
- Follow official advisories issued by the weather department and KSDMA.