Thalassery sessions court, on Thursday, granted bail to five KSU activists who were arrested on charges of assaulting Health Minister Veena George. The prosecution case was that they formed an unlawful assembly, trespassed into the Railway Station platform and made utterances to kill the Minister. It was also alleged that they hit the neck of the Minister with an unknown weapon. They have been in judicial custody since February 26.

Sessions Judge K T Nisar Ahammed observed that the accused were taken into custody from the scene of the occurrence, and they were not in possession of any weapon. The investigating officer had taken the petitioner into custody for two days, but so far, they have not recovered any weapon. The court noted that there was no case in which the petitioners used any weapon except black flags. The wound certificate of the Minister's gunman also shows that no weapon was used.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also found it unusual that the investigating officer did not record the statement of the Minister till date. No medical certificate was also seen produced from the case diary, although the prosecution said that the KSU activists had assaulted the Minister with some weapons and caused injury.

The court also noted that while the incident happened on February 25 at 3.15 pm, the crime was registered only at 10.17 pm, after about seven hours. This delay is not at all explained, the Judge said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court ordered their release on bail by executing a bond for ₹50,000 each with two solvent sureties. They have been asked to appear before the investigating officer every Monday between 9 am and 10 am for a period of three months or till filing of the final report, whichever is earlier.

Advocate E R Vinod appeared for the accused.