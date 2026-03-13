Kannur: Senior Congress leader and former president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), K Sudhakaran MP, has shared an emotional note on social media amid reports that he is unhappy with the party's decision not to allow him to contest from Kannur in the upcoming Assembly elections. The decision of national leadership of Congress is reportedly part of the party's broader strategy not to field sitting Members of Parliament in the Assembly polls.

In the strongly worded message, Sudhakaran expressed his deep emotional attachment to Kannur and the Congress movement there. He recalled the struggles and sacrifices of party workers in the district and asserted that he has always stood at the forefront to protect his colleagues. The note reflects his long political journey in Kannur and his commitment to the party and its workers, even as discussions continue within the Congress over candidate selection for the upcoming elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the note, Sudhakaran said he had always stood in the frontlines to protect his fellow workers during times of political violence, likening his role to that of a mother hen shielding her chicks from danger. He said he could never remain a silent spectator if Congress workers were targeted by political opponents.

He also wrote that whenever he wakes up, what comes to his mind are the dreams of the party built through the sacrifices and struggles of its workers. At the same time, he said the memories of colleagues who lost their lives in political clashes in the district continue to haunt him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing Kannur as a land marked by the sacrifices of Congress workers, Sudhakaran said he would always stand at the forefront carrying the party's tricolour flag. He added that the soil of the district bears the blood and sweat of many party workers and the grief of families who lost their loved ones in political conflicts.

Sudhakaran further said that in the course of safeguarding the movement, he had never paused to think about his own home or family. Many of those who once worked alongside him, he noted, have today grown into leaders across the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on his long association with the district, Sudhakaran said there was hardly any part of Kannur he did not know, and hardly anyone in the district who did not know him. The difficult and fiery paths the movement had travelled, he said, may be forgotten by others, but for him they remain vivid memories that cannot be erased even in death.