Akshaya centres play a vital role in Kerala in helping people apply for government services, as most procedures have now shifted online. If you are interested in becoming an Akshaya entrepreneur, the LBS Centre for Science and Technology under the Department of Electronics & IT (E&IT) has invited online applications.

As per the notification, applications are invited for the selection of candidates to run vacant and newly approved Akshaya centre locations across the state. The government has identified 1,037 locations across 14 districts.

However, existing Akshaya entrepreneurs are not eligible to apply for new centres.

Who are eligible?

Age: Applicants must be below 50 years of age. Those who have attained 18 years as of January 1, 2026, are also eligible to apply

Education: Plus Two / Pre-Degree

Computer proficiency

Additional weightage will be given to: 1) Highly educated, Women, SC/ST applicants

2) Applicants who own or rent at least 300 sq. ft. of space for the centre

Documents needed

Photo & Signature

Ration card number

ID proof number (Aadhaar, Passport, Driving Licence or Voter ID)

Nativity certificate

Residence certificate

SC/ST applicants must submit a caste certificate

Applicants who own space may submit valid property documents (not mandatory)

How to apply?

Visit: https://lbsedp.lbscentre.in/akshaya26/access.php

Register as a new candidate using your mobile number

Validate using the OTP

Fill in the basic details

Upload photo and signature

Provide educational qualification details

Provide employment and experience details

Select the preferred location of the Akshaya centre

Verify the details and pay the application fee of ₹750

Take a printout of the application for reference

Selection process

All applicants must appear for an OMR-based test.

Candidates scoring at least 50% marks will be called for an interview.

All documents submitted during the online application must be produced during the interview.

Who cannot apply?

Those who currently run Akshaya centres

Those whose Akshaya licences have been cancelled earlier

Applicants should not submit more than one application

Persons who intend to continue another job after opening the centre

For any doubts, contact: LBS oQ Helpline: 0471-2560311, 312, WhatsApp: 9400923669, Email: bscentre@gmail.com