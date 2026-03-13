Kozhikode: Gas-based cremations at the Smrithipatham Crematorium in the city, run by the Kozhikode Corporation, were suspended on Friday after the facility ran out of LPG cylinders.

According to crematorium staff, the nationwide shortage of LPG had begun affecting operations over the past two days, leading to a sharp decline in cylinder supplies. Despite requests from the civic body to the LPG supplier for additional cylinders, the available stock at the crematorium was completely exhausted, forcing authorities to temporarily halt gas-based cremations on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, traditional cremation facilities at the crematorium will continue to function. Bookings for cremations scheduled in the coming days will be carried out using the conventional furnaces that use materials such as coconut husk and shells, staff members said.

The Smrithipatham crematorium, which was reopened about a year ago after a major renovation, has two gas-based furnaces and four traditional cremation units. An electric cremation facility is also available at the complex, but it has remained non-functional for the past four months due to technical faults. Repair work is currently underway, and officials expect the electric cremation system to resume operations within a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, residents seeking gas-based cremation services are being advised to approach other facilities in the city. Those calling from within the city limits are being directed to the crematorium at Puthiyapalam, while people coming from outside areas are being asked to contact the facility at West Hill. Cremation facilities are also available at places such as Mankavu and Manari, crematorium staff said.

Officials pointed out that cremation charges at Smrithipatham are comparatively lower than at many other facilities. The fee for gas-based cremation is ₹2,000, while electric and traditional cremations cost ₹2,500 and ₹1,500 respectively. Shifting cremations to other facilities could result in additional expenses ranging from ₹500 to ₹1,500 for families.

ADVERTISEMENT

On average, about 25 kilograms of gas is required for a single cremation, roughly equivalent to 1.5 commercial LPG cylinders. To maintain adequate gas pressure during the cremation process, up to 12 cylinders are connected simultaneously to the furnace, making a steady supply of LPG essential for smooth operations.

Authorities said gas-based cremations at the facility will resume once a stable supply of LPG cylinders is restored.