Thrissur: Eighty-four-year-old Karthyayani has become the latest victim of a fatal stray dog attack in the State. She is the fourth person to be killed in such incidents since 2016, and notably, all the victims were elderly, with two attacked inside their own homes.

Karthyayani, a bedridden woman, was mauled to death by the dog at Kollanppadi in Vellarakkad near Erumapetty on Thursday evening. The dog reportedly entered her house and attacked her while she was lying on her bed.

Karthyayani had been bedridden for the past two years after suffering a fracture in a fall. According to residents, the dog repeatedly bit her on the face and body, causing severe injuries and disfiguring her face. Her 60-year-old son, Devadas, who is undergoing treatment for mental health issues, was also attacked by the dog and sustained serious injuries.

Kadangode panchayat president Adv K M Noushad said the dog ran out of the house after the attack and bit another man nearby. Udayaraj (Appu) who was resting after work about 100 metres from Karthyayani’s house, was also injured in the incident.

The attack came to light around 6.30 pm when Karthyayani’s other son, Mani, arrived at the house to bring food. He found his mother and brother injured and alerted neighbours. Local residents and police rushed them to Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital, but Karthyayani succumbed to her injuries.

Residents said the dog had also bitten several pet dogs in nearby houses before the attack. However, rabies infection has not yet been confirmed in the animals that were bitten. Their owners have placed them under observation as a precaution.

Karthyayani’s neighbour, Shantha, said stray dogs had been roaming the residential area for a long time, although such a violent attack had not been reported earlier. She said her pet dog had also been bitten by the stray. Another resident, Radhika, said the number of stray dogs in the locality had increased because animal skin waste from nearby households engaged in making traditional drums (chenda) attracts the animals.

Noushad said steps were being taken to address the stray dog menace. “To address the stray dog issue, we have already included a ₹20 lakh allocation in our project to establish a shelter system. The Thrissur District Planning Committee has approved the proposal, and we plan to implement it from April 1,” he said. He added that the area had not previously reported serious stray dog problems and that the incident appeared to be an unexpected case involving a dog that residents had not seen in the locality before.

On Thursday night, locals and police captured the stray dog during a search operation, and it was reportedly beaten to death. The carcass has been kept at the Kadangode Panchayat Veterinary Hospital and will be shifted to the Veterinary College in Mannuthy for post-mortem examination.

Veterinary doctor Pramina K V from the panchayat’s hospital said detailed testing facilities were available at the Veterinary College in Mannuthy. “The facilities required for detailed examination in such cases are available at the Veterinary College in Mannuthy. A specialised laboratory and other facilities are needed to conduct proper testing,” she said.

She added that the Animal Husbandry Department had begun preventive measures following the incident. “In cases of dog bites, we administer what is called post-exposure vaccination. We have started providing that here today as part of the response. The vaccine will be provided completely free of cost through the Animal Husbandry Department,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kunnamkulam MLA and former minister A C Moideen said the stray dog issue could largely be addressed through sterilisation programmes. He also assured that government assistance would be provided to the family of the deceased woman.

The incident has once again drawn attention to previous cases in Kerala where elderly people died in stray dog attacks. In July 2016, a 65-year-old woman, Siluvamma, was killed by a pack of stray dogs at Pulluvila beach in Thiruvananthapuram district. Police said around 15 dogs attacked her, and she died on the way to the hospital. In October 2016, a 90-year-old man died after a group of stray dogs attacked him while he was sitting on the verandah of his house at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district.

In April 2017, an 85-year-old man, Kunhikrishnan, was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at Thiruvilam village in Thiruvananthapuram district after he had left for a haircut. His body was later found with severe bite injuries.