Kochi: The crew of the Iranian naval ship, IRIS Lavan, which is docked at Kochi harbour since March 4, flew out of Kochi on a special flight on Friday. According to sources with the government, over 100 sailors out of the 183 sailors onboard the ship, who were residing in the naval accommodations in Kochi, flew out in a chartered flight from Kochi international airport on Friday night.

It is learnt that along with them, around 30 Iranian citizens, who were stuck in India for various purposes, too have flown out in the same flight. Where they have gone is kept a secret by the authorities, citing security reasons.

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However, sources said that they have gone to Armenia on a flight specially arranged by the Iranian government. The flight reportedly reached Kochi on Friday night from Sri Lanka's Colombo.

Sources said that the remaining sailors will stay back in Kochi to safeguard the ship, which is currently docked at a berth near Mattancherry wharf. The entire repatriation operation was carried out secretly without attracting public and media attention, considering the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and West Asia.

Amid rising maritime tensions following Iran’s conflict with the United States and Israel, the warship docked at Kochi port on March 4 after making an urgent request for "technical assistance."

The timing of the docking had sparked speculation that it might be linked to the recent sinking of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, which was reportedly torpedoed by a US submarine in the Indian Ocean off Sri Lanka. However, sources in the central government had earlier maintained that the two developments were unrelated.

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According to high-level officials, the Iranian government approached India on February 28, 2026, stating that IRIS Lavan had encountered serious technical problems while operating in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). New Delhi approved the request for emergency docking on March 1, and the vessel reached the Kochi pier on March 4.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also clarified earlier that New Delhi viewed the decision to allow the vessel to dock as a humanitarian measure. "We believe that this was the right thing to do and the Iranian Foreign Minister has expressed his country's thanks for this humane gesture," he said.

The docking occurred on the same day that IRIS Dena was torpedoed and sunk by a US Navy submarine south of Sri Lanka on the morning of March 4. Despite the close timing of the two incidents, Indian officials have emphasised that IRIS Lavan's request for assistance had been made and approved several days before the Dena incident.

Officials also noted that while IRIS Dena had recently taken part in the multilateral MILAN 2026 naval exercise, IRIS Lavan was not a participant in either the International Fleet Review (IFR) or MILAN and had been deployed independently in the region.

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IRIS Lavan is a Hengam-class Landing Ship Heavy (LSTH). Unlike frontline frigates, the vessel is designed for power projection and logistical operations, with the capability to transport and land heavy armour. Its bow ramp allows it to beach itself and deploy tanks and armoured vehicles directly onto shore.

After the docking in Kochi, there were strict restrictions for the media and the public regarding capturing the visuals of the ship. In fact, two mediapersons from a national news channel and a boatman were detained by CISF and later arrested by Kochi Harbour police for attempting to capture the ship's visuals by approaching it on a hired boat.

Meanwhile, how long the ship will remain docked in Kochi remains unclear. Sources indicated that, given the volatile situation in the Middle East region, the vessel is likely to stay at the port for some time.