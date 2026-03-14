Sabarimala ghee scam: Audit report reveals shortfall of ₹25 lakh, Devaswom failed to respond to queries

Pathanamthitta: An interim audit report submitted to the Kerala High Court on the preparation and distribution of Aadiya Sishtam Neyy (Abhisheka Neyy Prasadam) at the Sabarimala temple has revealed serious irregularities in accounting practices, including a financial shortfall of over ₹25 lakh during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival season.

The report was submitted by the Joint Director of the Kerala State Audit Department, Travancore Devaswom Board Audit Wing, on 13 March 2026.

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According to the audit findings, there was a financial shortfall of ₹25.52 lakh in the accounts related to the distribution of ghee pouches. While the Temple Special Officer's records showed a remittance of ₹3,17,37,200, the amount actually due was calculated at ₹3,42,89,200.

The audit team also pointed out irregularities at two ghee collection points and noted that no volumetric measurement of the quantity of ghee was carried out during collection, filtration and post-filtration, raising concerns about the accuracy and transparency of the accounting process.

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Serious deficiencies in record-keeping were also highlighted. Data from the Main Store Letter Register showed substantial inconsistencies in the average production of ghee pouches in relation to each kilogram of pouch roll issued from the main store. Additionally, the distribution of ghee pouches to sales counters was recorded in four unruled school notebooks, with entries written casually and containing frequent corrections and omissions. Essential records, such as Stock and Issue Registers, were also not properly maintained at the preparation plant and sales counters.

The report further noted inconsistencies in production levels. The number of ghee pouches produced from each kilogram of plastic pouch roll varied significantly on different days. In some instances, the yield was recorded at 332 pouches per kilogram, while on other days it rose to as high as 636 pouches per kilogram. Logistical discrepancies were also observed. For instance, on December 1, 2025, the ledger recorded the receipt of 7,000 pouches, whereas the official mahazar documented only 5,200 pouches.

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The audit department said it had raised multiple queries with the Devaswom authorities through audit enquiries dated January 4, January 8, January 19 and February 2 this year. However, the concerned Devaswom officer failed to respond to these queries. The report noted that the Devaswom Board is duty-bound to maintain accurate accounts and provide necessary records when queries are raised by the Audit Department.

The audit report recommended a detailed investigation into all stages of the process, preparation, distribution, sales and remittance, to assess possible misappropriation. It also suggested introducing digital flow meters for measuring ghee, mandatory labelling on pouches, and completing the digitisation of accounting at Sabarimala before the next festival season.

The report further called for expanding the audit to cover the period from February to October 2025, regular physical verification by the Devaswom Vigilance wing, and stricter monitoring to prevent unauthorised removal of residual ghee from the temple premises. It also recommended deploying additional staff at sales counters and conducting quarterly audits of monthly poojas at Sannidhanam and Pamba.

After perusing the report, the court directed the Audit Department to conduct a detailed inspection and submit a comprehensive report. The court said such a report would help examine the irregularities identified and ensure that appropriate corrective and remedial measures are taken without delay.