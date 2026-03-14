Key events in Kerala today: Book releases, Kathakali performance mark March 14
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including conferences, cultural programs, book releases, and exhibitions.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including conferences, cultural programs, book releases, and exhibitions.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including conferences, cultural programs, book releases, and exhibitions.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Museum Junction, Sathyan Memorial Hall: Reading Gathering Monthly Discussion - 3.30 pm
- Vellayambalam, Manaveeyam Veedhi: As part of the commemoration of the death anniversary of music director G Devarajan, a floral tribute to the Devarajan statue - 8 am
- Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation: Kerala Economic Association Annual Conference - 9.30 am
- Pujappura, Asha Bhavan for Women: G Devarajan Master Trust and Music Academy jointly organised G Devarajan Memorial - 10 am
- Press Club, PCS Hall: Ramadan Kit distribution by the Harmony Forum, and financial aid for treatment. Speakers: Paalayam Imam Dr V P Suhaib Moulavi, Shashi Tharoor MP - 10 am
- Press Club, PCS Hall: Release of the book 'Mitramanu Shastram' authored by N Mohankumar Maranalloor - 2 pm
- Press Club, PC Hall: 6th Death Anniversary of Dr Puthussery Ramachandran - 5.15 pm
- Press Club, S.S. Ram Hall: SC & ST Manifesto Discussion Debate. Speaker: K Muraleedharan - 3.30 pm
- Ayurveda College, Kerala Veterinary Association Hall: Democratic Protection Committee District Conference - 9 am
- Kowdiar Golf Club: Release of the book 'GST Version 2.0' authored by State GST Department Additional Commissioner Dr A. Saraf - 5 pm
- Thirumala, Plavila, JRA Hall: Building tax collection for all wards in the Corporation - 10 am
Kottayam
- Kerala Congress Office Hall: Kerala Karshaka Union State Level Workers' Meet. PJ Joseph – 11 am.
- Public Library Art Gallery: 'She - Raises' Art Exhibition – 11 am.
- Thirunakkara Maidan: CSDS Ambedkar Birth Anniversary Conference. Dr B R Ambedkar Award Presentation – 6 pm.
- Panachikkad Parakkulam Ex-Servicemen League Office: Joint meeting of Ex-Servicemen League and Mahilavibhagam. President Prasanna Kumar – 4 pm.
- Natakam SPCUS Aksharam Museum Premises: Akshara Puraskaram Presentation. Minister V.N. Vasavan – 11 am.
- Muppaikkad LP School: School's Centenary Celebration. Inauguration of Public Meeting. Chandy Oommen MLA, Prize Distribution, Children's Cultural Programs – 2 pm.
- Vagathanam Baselios English UP School: Senior Citizens Welfare Association Vagathanam Unit Annual General Body Meeting. President V T Scaria – 3.30 pm.
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Ernakulam
- Corporation Edappally Zonal Office: Inauguration of Indira Canteen, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan – 10.30 am
- TDM Hall: Vedanta study class by K R Nambiar, organised by Ernakulam Karayogam – 10 am
- District Court Complex Pension Bhavan: Service Pensioners Union Cultural Forum program, Lecture by P N Shanthamani on Perumal Murugan's novel 'Ardhanari' – 10 am
- Kadavanthra Rally Labs: 'Queen of Arabian Sea' Pickleball Championship – 10 am
- Changampuzha Park: Kathakali performance 'Kuchelavrutham' by Edappally Kathakali Rasaka Sadassu – 6 pm
- Mattancherry OED Gallery: 'Whispering Clay' pottery exhibition – 11 am
Kozhikode
- Mokavoor Kozhimannil Muthappan Madappura: Muthappan Vellattu Payamkutti 6 pm, Vellattu 3 pm.
- Aahzhavattam Samudaya Mandiram: Free yoga training led by Patanjali Yoga Centre, 6.15 pm.
- Medical College Hospital: Workshop led by the Association of Emergency Medicine Educators, 10 am.
- Karaparambu GHSS: Valedictory function of Usir Kuttikkootam Camp led by the District Educational Training Centre, 10 am.
- Malabar Palace: National Life Insurance Employees Association Conference, 10 am.
- V.K. Krishna Menon Indoor Stadium: Umpire Test led by the District Badminton Association, 10 am.
- Beach DTPC Arena Gandhi Shilpa Bazaar: Handicraft fair led by the Commissioner of Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles Development, 10 am.
- Newar SK Pottakkatt Cultural Centre: State Convention of Kerala State Document Workers Union. Inauguration by Minister P A Muhammed Riyas. Chief Guest: Minister O R Kelu, 11 am.
- Calicut Trade Centre: Kerala Auto Show, 11 am.
- Malabar Chamber Hall: Discussion on the draft report on government wages, 3 pm.
- Corporation Stadium: Kerala Premier League Football Match, 4 pm.
- Chakkorathukulam Aikya Kerala Reading Room Hall: Health awareness class led by Vanitha Veedhi, 4 pm.
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