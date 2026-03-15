CPM announces candidates, Pinarayi, Shailaja among 56 MLAs in fray; ex-footballer Sharafali enters as independent
Adv T Ashok Kumar will contest as CPM backed independent candidate in Mahe.
Adv T Ashok Kumar will contest as CPM backed independent candidate in Mahe.
Adv T Ashok Kumar will contest as CPM backed independent candidate in Mahe.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala CPM state secretary MV Govindan on Sunday announced the party candidates for the state assembly elections. Addressing the media at AKG Centre here, Govindan listed the LDF government’s major projects, including Wayanad township project and the Vizhinjam International Seaport.
“CPM is contesting in 86 seats in the state. A total of 56 sitting MLAs are also in the fray,” said Govindan. He confirmed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will contest the polls.
He maded the announcement minutes after the Election Commission of India declared the poll schedule for the state. The assembly elections will be held in the Kerala on April 9 and results will be announced on May 4. The CPM-led LDF is eyeing a third consecutive term this time.
"CPM candidates are contesting in 75 constituencies, while six others are contesting as independents. The party will announce its independent candidates for five seats - Koduvally, Kottakkal, Kondotty, Tirur and Palakkad later," said the CPM secretary.
He added that the candidates for the remaining seats will be announced within two days.
Adv T Ashok Kumar will contest as the CPM-backed independent candidate in Mahe which comes under Puducherry.
Ministers V Sivankutty, MB Rajesh, Veena George, VN Vasavan, P Rajeev, Dr R Bindu, KN Balagopal, PA Mohammed Riyas, OR Kelu, V Abdurahiman and Saji Cherian are also among the party’s candidates. LDF convener TP Ramakrishnan, Senior party leaders KK Shailaja, Prof C Raveendranath will contest from Perambara, Peravoor and Manalur constituencies respectively.
Former Indian footballer U Sharafali will contest as CPM's independent candidate from Nilambur in Malappuram.
The list of the candidates are as follows:
- Manjeshwaram – KR Jayanandan
- Uduma – Adv CH Kunhambu
- Trikaripur – Dr VPP Musthafa
- Payyannur – TI Madhusoodanan
- Taliparamba – PK Shyamala Teacher
- Azhikode – KV Sumesh
- Kalliasseri – M Vijin
- Dharmadam – Pinarayi Vijayan
- Mattannur – VK Sanoj
- Peravoor – KK Shailaja Teacher
- Thalassery – Karayi Rajan
- Mananthavady – OR Kelu
- Sulthan Bathery – MS Viswanathan
- Kuttiady – KP Kunhammed Kutty Master
- Perambra – TP Ramakrishnan
- Balussery – Adv KM Sachin Dev
- Koyilandy – K Dasan
- Kozhikode North – Thottathil Raveendran
- Beypore – PA Mohammed Riyas
- Thiruvambady – Linto Joseph
- Ponnani – Adv MK Sakeer
- Vandoor – Dr KK Damodaran Master
- Perinthalmanna – VP Mohammed Haneefa
- Mankada – MP Alavi
- Thrithala – MB Rajesh
- Tarur – PP Sumod
- Alathur – TM Shashi
- Nenmara – K Preman
- Shoranur – P Mammikkutty
- Ottapalam – Adv K Premkumar
- Kongad – Adv K Shanthakumari
- Malampuzha – A Prabhakaran
- Kunnamkulam – AC Moideen
- Chelakkara – UR Pradeep
- Manalur – Prof C Ravindranath
- Guruvayur – NK Akbar
- Pudukkad – KK Ramachandran
- Irinjalakuda – Dr R Bindu
- Wadakkanchery – Xavier Chittilappilly
- Angamaly – Saju Paul
- Aluva – Adv AM Ariff
- Kunnathunad – PV Sreenijin
- Vaikom – Adv MB Shaini
- Kalamassery – P Rajeev
- Thrikkakara – Adv Pushpadas
- Kochi – KJ Maxi
- Thripunithura – KN Unnikrishnan
- Kothamangalam – Antony John
- Udumbanchola – KK Jayachandran
- Devikulam – Adv A Raja
- Ettumanoor – VN Vasavan
- Kottayam – Adv K Anilkumar
- Puthuppally – KM Radhakrishnan
- Aroor – Daleema
- Alappuzha – PP Chitharanjan
- Ambalappuzha – H Salam
- Kayamkulam – Adv U Prathibha
- Chengannur – Saji Cherian
- Mavelikkara – MS Arun Kumar
- Aranmula – Veena George
- Konni – Adv KU Janish Kumar
- Kottarakkara – KN Balagopal
- Kundara – SL Sajikumar
- Iravipuram – M Noushad
- Kollam – S Jayamohan
- Varkala – Adv V Joy
- Attingal – OS Ambika
- Vamanapuram – Adv DK Murali
- Kazhakkoottam – Kadakampally Surendran
- Vattiyoorkavu – Adv VK Prasanth
- Nemom – V Sivankutty
- Kattakada – Adv IB Satheesh
- Aruvikkara – Adv G Stephen
- Neyyattinkara – K Ansalan
- Parassala – CK Hareendran
Independents (Supported)
- Kunnamangalam – PTA Rahim
- Tanur – V Abdurahiman
- Vengara – Mohammed Sabah Kunnukuzhikkal
- Nilambur – U Sharafali
- Tavanur – Dr KT Jaleel
- Chavara – Dr Sujith Vijayan
- Mahe – Adv T Ashok Kumar (Independent)