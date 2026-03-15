Key events in Kerala today: Handicrafts fair, painting exhibition, musical programme on Mar 15
Musical Program 'Ellarum Paadunnu' (Everyone Sings) by High Beats Music 9:00 pm, Karaoke Music Program will be held at Town Hall.
Musical Program 'Ellarum Paadunnu' (Everyone Sings) by High Beats Music 9:00 pm, Karaoke Music Program will be held at Town Hall.
Musical Program 'Ellarum Paadunnu' (Everyone Sings) by High Beats Music 9:00 pm, Karaoke Music Program will be held at Town Hall.
Chalai Grain Merchants Association Platinum Jubilee Celebration in Thiruvananthapuram, S P Venkatesh Musical Evening, 'Aarkkum Padam' in Kochi, Kerala Auto Show in Kozhikode are some of the events in Kerala on Sunday, March 15, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Residency Tower: Chalai Grain Merchants Association Platinum Jubilee Celebration 3:30 pm
- Vallakkadavu Aikya Vedi Hall: NRI Council of India Ramadan Relief 3:00 pm
- Press Club: R Tree Foundation's 'Penma 2.0' Conclusion 10:00 am
Kottayam
- CMS College Theatre: Thampu Film Society's Aravind Smrithi - G. Aravindan Memorial Meeting. Souvenir Release - 9:30 am
- Kudayampadi Public Library Hall: Sahodara Seva Samithi Annual General Body Meeting. Inauguration by Aymanam Grama Panchayat Standing Committee Chairperson Pramod Chandran - 2:00 pm
Kochi
- Ernakulam Marine Drive: KPMS State Conference. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan - 5:30 pm
- Valappu Nithyasahaya Matha Church Hall: Free Ear Surgery Camp - 9:00 am
- Thannanam Merchants Union Hall: Vinodam Chess Academy's All Kerala Open Chess Competition - 9:30 am
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Kerala Grameen Bank Staff Association and Kerala Grameen Bank Officers Congress State Conference. V.D. Satheesan - 9:30 am
- TDM Hall Ayushyam Clinic: Ernakulam Karayogam Organized Free Parkinson's Clinic - Inauguration by Karayogam General Secretary P. Ramachandran 10:00 am
- TDM Hall: Ernakulam Karayogam Sahithi Yogam's 'J's Poetry World. Presentation by T.N.T. Nair - 11:00 am
- Kadavantra Soyus Library: S P Venkatesh Musical Evening, 'Aarkkum Padam' (Anyone Can Sing) - 5:00 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Edappally Sangeetha Sadassu's Neyyattinkara Award Presentation. S Mahadevan's Music Concert - 5:00 pm
- Kadavantra Rally Labs: 'Queen of the Arabian Sea' Pickleball Championship - 10:00 am
- Pachalam P J Antony Floodlit Ground: Celebrity Cricket Tournament organized by Balancing - 4:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Thali Community Hall: Free Eye Check-up by the Youth Wing of Kerala Brahmana Sabha 9:00 am
- V.K. Krishna Menon Indoor Stadium: Umpire Test by District Badminton Association 10:00 am
- Gandhi Road Sanmargga Darshini Library: Book Discussion by Ezhuthukoottam (Writers' Group) 10:00 am
- Hotel Tiara: Association of Emergency Medical Association Seminar Conclusion 10:00 am
- Beach DTPC Arena Gandhi Shilpa Bazar: Handicraft Fair organized by the Ministry of Textiles, Development Commissioner of Handicrafts 10:00 am
- Govindapuram Library Hall: Inauguration of Memory Pictures painted on the library wall 50 years ago by Ahmed Devarkovil MLA 10:30 am
- West Hill Royal Building Hall: General Council Meeting of Mahatma Human Rights Protection Committee 11:00 am
- Calicut Trade Centre: Kerala Auto Show 11:00 am
- Beypore City Palace Auditorium: KGOA District Conference Inauguration by P K Sreemathi 3:00 pm
- Youth Centre Auditorium: Consumer Day Celebration organized by Consumer Organization of the World 3:00 pm
- Meechanda Ramakrishna Ashram: Balavivekam Class (Children's Wisdom Class) 3:30 pm
- Town Hall: Musical Program 'Ellarum Paadunnu' (Everyone Sings) by High Beats Music 9:00 pm, Karaoke Music Program 5:00 pm
- S K Pottekkatt Open Auditorium: Dance Debut by Kalamandalam Anila 6:30 pm