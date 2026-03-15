Musical Program 'Ellarum Paadunnu' (Everyone Sings) by High Beats Music 9:00 pm, Karaoke Music Program will be held at Town Hall.

Musical Program 'Ellarum Paadunnu' (Everyone Sings) by High Beats Music 9:00 pm, Karaoke Music Program will be held at Town Hall.

Musical Program 'Ellarum Paadunnu' (Everyone Sings) by High Beats Music 9:00 pm, Karaoke Music Program will be held at Town Hall.

Chalai Grain Merchants Association Platinum Jubilee Celebration in Thiruvananthapuram, S P Venkatesh Musical Evening, 'Aarkkum Padam' in Kochi, Kerala Auto Show in Kozhikode are some of the events in Kerala on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

  • Residency Tower: Chalai Grain Merchants Association Platinum Jubilee Celebration 3:30 pm
  • Vallakkadavu Aikya Vedi Hall: NRI Council of India Ramadan Relief 3:00 pm
  • Press Club: R Tree Foundation's 'Penma 2.0' Conclusion 10:00 am
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Kottayam

  • CMS College Theatre: Thampu Film Society's Aravind Smrithi - G. Aravindan Memorial Meeting. Souvenir Release - 9:30 am
  • Kudayampadi Public Library Hall: Sahodara Seva Samithi Annual General Body Meeting. Inauguration by Aymanam Grama Panchayat Standing Committee Chairperson Pramod Chandran - 2:00 pm

Kochi

  • Ernakulam Marine Drive: KPMS State Conference. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan - 5:30 pm
  • Valappu Nithyasahaya Matha Church Hall: Free Ear Surgery Camp - 9:00 am
  • Thannanam Merchants Union Hall: Vinodam Chess Academy's All Kerala Open Chess Competition - 9:30 am
  • Ernakulam Town Hall: Kerala Grameen Bank Staff Association and Kerala Grameen Bank Officers Congress State Conference. V.D. Satheesan - 9:30 am
  • TDM Hall Ayushyam Clinic: Ernakulam Karayogam Organized Free Parkinson's Clinic - Inauguration by Karayogam General Secretary P. Ramachandran 10:00 am
  • TDM Hall: Ernakulam Karayogam Sahithi Yogam's 'J's Poetry World. Presentation by T.N.T. Nair - 11:00 am
  • Kadavantra Soyus Library: S P Venkatesh Musical Evening, 'Aarkkum Padam' (Anyone Can Sing) - 5:00 pm
  • Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Edappally Sangeetha Sadassu's Neyyattinkara Award Presentation. S Mahadevan's Music Concert - 5:00 pm
  • Kadavantra Rally Labs: 'Queen of the Arabian Sea' Pickleball Championship - 10:00 am
  • Pachalam P J Antony Floodlit Ground: Celebrity Cricket Tournament organized by Balancing - 4:00 pm
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Kozhikode

  • Thali Community Hall: Free Eye Check-up by the Youth Wing of Kerala Brahmana Sabha 9:00 am
  • V.K. Krishna Menon Indoor Stadium: Umpire Test by District Badminton Association 10:00 am
  • Gandhi Road Sanmargga Darshini Library: Book Discussion by Ezhuthukoottam (Writers' Group) 10:00 am
  • Hotel Tiara: Association of Emergency Medical Association Seminar Conclusion 10:00 am
  • Beach DTPC Arena Gandhi Shilpa Bazar: Handicraft Fair organized by the Ministry of Textiles, Development Commissioner of Handicrafts 10:00 am
  • Govindapuram Library Hall: Inauguration of Memory Pictures painted on the library wall 50 years ago by Ahmed Devarkovil MLA 10:30 am
  • West Hill Royal Building Hall: General Council Meeting of Mahatma Human Rights Protection Committee 11:00 am
  • Calicut Trade Centre: Kerala Auto Show 11:00 am
  • Beypore City Palace Auditorium: KGOA District Conference Inauguration by P K Sreemathi 3:00 pm
  • Youth Centre Auditorium: Consumer Day Celebration organized by Consumer Organization of the World 3:00 pm
  • Meechanda Ramakrishna Ashram: Balavivekam Class (Children's Wisdom Class) 3:30 pm
  • Town Hall: Musical Program 'Ellarum Paadunnu' (Everyone Sings) by High Beats Music 9:00 pm, Karaoke Music Program 5:00 pm
  • S K Pottekkatt Open Auditorium: Dance Debut by Kalamandalam Anila 6:30 pm

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