Thrissur: The Thrissur Rural Police arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly smuggling 96.45 grams of MDMA, a synthetic drug, in a car. The accused is identified as Shamnad, a native of Nellikulam in Karunagappally, Kollam.

Police said the arrest was made around 11.30 pm on Saturday at Koratty while the accused was transporting the drug from Coimbatore to Kollam for sale. Acting on a tip-off, the DANSAF team of the Thrissur Rural Police began tracking the car from the Paliyekkara Toll Plaza and intercepted it at Koratty.

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According to police, the accused tried to flee along the Thrissur–Ernakulam National Highway after being spotted by police. During the chase, the car rammed into four vehicles on the road. The police later blocked the road at Koratty and managed to stop the vehicle and apprehend the suspect.

The vehicle, which was used for transporting MDMA, was also taken into custody. Police said Shamnad is an accused in six other criminal cases, including two narcotics cases registered at Karunagappally, Eravipuram, Chavara and Sasthamkotta police stations, and a case for dangerous driving.