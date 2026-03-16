The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), a key constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), on Monday announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

According to a press release issued by the party, candidates have been named for 12 constituencies across the state. The BDJS is expected to contest approximately 27 seats this time, up from 23 it contested in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

BDJS President Thushar Vellappally had said he may focus on election coordination rather than contesting. But his absence from the first list has kept political analysts guessing whether he will make a surprise entry in a second list for a high-profile seat.

This election marks the first major Assembly test for the expanded NDA in Kerala, which now includes Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam. The BDJS list confirms it has successfully retained its claim over its "A-Class" seats despite the entry of new allies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidates are:

Kuttanad – Santhosh Santhy

Kayamkulam – Thambi Mettuthara

Aroor – Adv P S Jyothis

Kottayam – P Anilkumar

Kaduthuruthy – Suresh Ettikunnel

Udumbanchola – Adv Sangeetha Viswanathan

Kunnamkulam – Rijil K R

Nenmara – A N Anurag

Koduvally – Giri Pambanal

Kottakkal – Subrahmanian Chunkappally

Nilambur – Gireesh Mekkad

Peravoor – Paily Vathiatt

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's executive committee held on March 16 under the presidentship of Thushar Vellappally.