The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released the first list of 47 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. Former Union Minister and current state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar will contest from Nemom, a constituency known as the BJP's 'gateway to Kerala' as it is the only Assembly seat the party has ever won in the state. O Rajagopal won from Nemom in the 2016 Assembly polls.

Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian is set to contest from Kanjirappally. P C George will contest from Poonjar, while his son Shone George will stand from Pala. P K Krishnadas will contest from Kattakkada.

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Former state president K Surendran will contest from Manjeshwar, a seat where he has previously maintained a razor-thin margin. Sobha Surendran is assigned to the high-stakes Palakkad seat. In a significant move following her shift from Congress, Padmaja Venugopal will contest from Thrissur. Former DGP R Sreelekha makes her electoral debut from Vattiyoorkavu. The former Union Minister V Muraleedharan will lead the charge in Kazhakoottam.

However, the BJP’s first list does not include a single candidate from constituencies in Ernakulam district. It is learnt that Twenty20, the latest entrant to the NDA, is likely to claim a significant share of seats in the district, although seat-sharing discussions are yet to be finalised. The BJP is expected to announce more candidates in the coming days.

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The list was finalised after the party's Central Election Committee meeting held on March 12 under the presidentship of Nitin Nabin. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other members of the committee.

The remaining candidates are as follows:

1. Udma – Manulal Meloth

2. Kanhangad – Balraj M

3. Payyannur – AP Gangadharan

4. Azhikode – KK Vinod Kumar

5. Kannur – C Raghunath

6. Mananthavady (ST) – P Shyam Raj

7. Sulthan Bathery (ST) – Kavitha A S

8. Vadakara – Adv K Dileep

9. Kuttiadi – Ramadas Manaleri

10. Nadapuram – C P Vipin Chandran

11. Quilandy – C R Praphul Krishnan

12. Perambra – M Mohanan Master

13. Balusseri (SC) – C P Satheeshan

14. Elathur – T Devadas

15. Kozhikode North – Navya Haridas

16. Kozhikode South – T Raneesh

17. Beypore – Adv K P Prakash Babu

18. Kunnamangalam – V K Sajeevan

19. Shornur – Sanku T Das

20. Malampuzha – C Krishnakumar

21. Chelakkara (SC) – K Balakrishnan

22. Manalur – Adv K K Aneesh Kumar

23. Irinjalakuda – Santosh Cherakulam

24. Devikulam (SC) – S Rajendran

25. Parassala – Adv Gireesh Neyyar

26. Vaikom (SC) – K Ajith

27. Vattiyoorkavu – R Sreelekha

28. Poonjar – P C George

29. Ambalappuzha – Arun Anirudhan

30. Haripad – Sandeep Vachaspathi

31. Chengannur – M V Gopakumar

32. Thiruvalla – Anoop Antony Joseph

33. Karunagappally – V S Jithin Dev

34. Kunnathur (SC) – Raji Prasad

35. Kottarakkara – R Reshmi

36. Chathannoor – B B Gopakumar

37. Attingal (SC) – Adv P Sudheer

38. Nedumangad – Yuvaraj Gokul

