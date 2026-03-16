Musical evening led by Ajay Vellarippana in Thiruvananthapuram, CITU District Convention in Kochi, commemoration of Photographers led by Photo Journalist WhatsApp Group, and so on, are some of the events in Kerala on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

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Ullur Centre for Development Studies: Dr P K Gopalakrishnan Memorial Lecture – Dr V Anantha Nageswaran (Chief Economic Advisor) 11:30 am

Thycaud Bharath Bhavan Mannarang: Musical Evening led by Ajay Vellarippana – 5:30 pm

Sreevaraham Mukkolakkal Bhagavathi Temple: Ooroot Festival Music Concert 7:00 pm

Kochi

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Ernakulam Town Hall: Kerala Pulaya Maha Sabha (KPMS) State Conference – Delegate Conference 10:00 am, Cultural Conference; Opposition Leader V D Satheesan – 5:00 pm, Sargadheeyasandhya – 7:00 pm

Ernakulam Boat Jetty T K Ramakrishnan Cultural Centre: CITU District Convention; Inauguration by National Secretary K N Gopinath – 10:00 am

Edappally Changampuzha Park: Film Screening – 'Ponthen Maada' directed by T V Chandran – 6:30 pm

Kozhikode

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Beach DTPC Arena Gandhi Shilpa Bazaar: Handicraft Fair led by Ministry of Textiles Development Commissioner of Handicrafts 10:00 am.

Town Hall: NCP(S) District Workers Convention Inauguration by State Secretary P Sudhakaran 10:30 am.

Calicut Trade Centre: Kerala Auto Show 11:00 am.

Town Hall: Commemoration of Photographers led by Photo Journalist WhatsApp Group. 2:30 pm.

Vedi Auditorium: Book Release by K V Manoj, Dr Smitha P Kumar. Inauguration by MLA M.K. Muneer 4:00 pm.

City St. Joseph's Church: Feast Festival, Jiju Palliparambil 5:00 pm.