VD Satheesan to contest from Paravur.

VD Satheesan to contest from Paravur.

VD Satheesan to contest from Paravur.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday released the first list of its candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. The party did not name candidates for several major constituencies, including Kannur, Nemom, Aranmula and Chengannur. Former CPM MLA P Aisha Potty will contest from Kottarakkara.

Out of the 22 sitting MLAs, 17  namely - Sunny Joseph, VD Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, Roji M John, Aryadan Shoukath, Uma Thomas, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Sajeev Joseph, Anwar Sadath, TJ Vinod, PC Vishnunath, Chandy Oommen, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, AP Anil Kumar, IC Balakrishnan, Saneesh Kumar Joseph and M Vincent are also in the fray. The list confirmed that Malayalam actor Ramesh Pisharody will contest from Palakkad.

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The party is fielding former Lok Sabha MP Ramya Haridas in Chirayinkeezhu constituency.

The assembly elections will be held in the state on April 9 and the results will be announced on May 4.

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The Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) which met in New Delhi on Tuesday cleared names of candidates for the major chunk of seats for the Kerala elections. As per reports, CEC denied permission to field sitting MPs in the polls.

All the major allies of LDF including CPM, CPI and Kerala Congress had announced their candidates. On Monday, BJP also released first list of 47 candidates.

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The Congress-led UDF is seeking to wrest back power from the LDF alliance, which has been ruling the southern state since 2016.

List of 55 Congress candidates

  1. Vattiyoorkavu – K Muraleedharan
  2. Thrithala – VT Balram
  3. Manalur – TN Prathapan
  4. Kunnathunad – VP Sajeendran
  5. Kollam – Bindu Krishna
  6. Koyilandy – K Praveen Kumar
  7. Kodungallur – OJ Janish
  8. Tarur – KC Subrahmanyan
  9. Ponnani – KP Noushad Ali
  10. Chittur – Sumesh Achuthan
  11. Kottarakkara – Aisha Potti
  12. Bathery – IC Balakrishnan
  13. Nadapuram – KM Abhijith
  14. Kozhikode North – K Jayanth
  15. Peravoor – Sunny Joseph
  16. Irikkoor – Sajeev Joseph
  17. Kalpetta – T Siddique
  18. Wandoor – AP Anilkumar
  19. Nilambur – Aryadan Shoukath
  20. Chalakudy – Saneesh Kumar Joseph
  21. Angamaly – Roji M John
  22. Aluva – Anwar Sadath
  23. Paravur – VD Satheesan
  24. Ernakulam – TJ Vinod
  25. Thrikkakara – Uma Thomas
  26. Muvattupuzha – Mathew Kuzhalnadan
  27. Kottayam – Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan
  28. Puthuppally – Chandy Oommen
  29. Haripad – Ramesh Chennithala
  30. Karunagappally – CR Mahesh
  31. Kundara – PC Vishnunath
  32. Kovalam – M Vincent
  33. Pathanapuram – Jyothikumar Chamakkala
  34. Elathur – Vidya Balakrishnan
  35. Palakkad – Ramesh Pisharody
  36. Chirayinkeezhu – Ramya Haridas
  37. Dharmadam – Abdul Rasheed
  38. Thalassery – KP Saju
  39. Mananthavady – Usha Vijayan
  40. Balussery – VT Sooraj
  41. Thavanur – VS Joy
  42. Kongad – KA Thulasi
  43. Malampuzha – A Suresh
  44. Nenmara – T Thankappan
  45. Alathur – KN Febin
  46. Ollur – Shaji J Koden kandath
  47. Thrissur – Rajan J Pallan
  48. Nattika – Sunil Laloor
  49. Kaipamangalam – TM Nassar
  50. Pudukkad – KM Babu Raj
  51. Vaikom – K Binimon
  52. Aroor – Shanimol Usman
  53. Cherthala – KR Rajendraprasad
  54. Mavelikkara – Muthara Raj
  55. Chathannur – Sooraj Ravi

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