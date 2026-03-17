Kochi: The Twenty20, a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), on Tuesday announced four more candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. Party president Sabu M Jacob released the latest list, which included Dr Varghese George, son-in-law of the late former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, as the candidate from Kodungallur.

The nomination of George adds more political weight to the Twenty20 lineup. A PhD holder with extensive experience in engineering and management across India and abroad, George currently serves as the party's Kodungallur constituency president. He has been actively involved in strengthening Twenty20's organisational base in the region, despite his association with the veteran Congress leader's family.

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In Chalakudy, the party has fielded Adv Charlie Paul, a High Court lawyer and member of the Twenty20 state executive board. This marks his second electoral innings with the party, having previously contested from the Chalakudy Parliamentary constituency. He is also a member of the Syro-Malabar Church PRO Committee and the Catholic Council of India.

For Piravom, the party has nominated entrepreneur and former expatriate Jibi Abraham. Currently serving as the Twenty20's Kunnathunad constituency coordinator, Abraham is credited with spearheading Twenty20's victory in the Thiruvaniyoor Panchayat in the 2025 local body polls. His candidature in Piravom, considered a party stronghold, is expected to intensify the contest in the constituency.

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In Ranni, the party has selected Thomas K Samuel alias Blessen, a social and cultural activist well-known in the local circles, who will be making his electoral debut.

With the latest announcement, Twenty20 has now declared candidates for eight constituencies. More candidates are expected in the coming days as the party accelerates its campaign efforts under the NDA banner.