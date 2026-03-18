Key events in Kerala today: Free Yoga Training, Painting Exhibition mark March 18
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including art exhibitions, remembrance ceremonies, and educational talks with Civil Services achievers.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including art exhibitions, remembrance ceremonies, and educational talks with Civil Services achievers.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including art exhibitions, remembrance ceremonies, and educational talks with Civil Services achievers.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Vylopilli Samskrithi Bhavan Art Gallery: Bahuswaram: Exhibition of paintings by K. Lal Kumar. 9:30 am
- Ullur Karunya Guidance Center: Remembrance of Mar Osthathios led by Karunya Guidance Center. 4:00 pm
- Manacaud National College: Dialogue with A.S. Anusha, who secured a high rank in the Civil Services Examination from Kerala, as part of the Civil Services Support Center project. 2:00 pm
- Press Club: Book release of 'Ayyankaliyude Pathu B.A.kkar' by Dr. Anil amara. 2:00 pm
- Institute of Engineers Kerala Visvesvaraya Bhavan: Discourse by Shaji Jacob on air purification. 5:45 pm
- South Postal Superintendent Office: Dak Adalat. 11:00 am
Kottayam
- Kottayam DC Kizhakkemuri Idam Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Through the Moonlight Exhibition – 10:00 am.
- Thirunakkara Thrikkaikkattu Swamiar Madhom Sreerama Hanuman Devasthanam: Bhagavatha Sapthahayagnam. Vishnu Sahasranama Japam, Prabhatakeerthanam, Samuhaprarthana, Mangalacharana – 6:00 am. Discourse by Dr. P.V. Viswanathan Namboothiri – 10:00 am.
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Ernakulam
- Kacherippady Gandhibhavan: Weekly seminar; Lecture on Natural Farming by K.P.S. Mani - 4:00 pm
- Pallimukku Theosophical Society: Discussion on Jiddu Krishnamurti - 5:30 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Music Program by Metro Voice - 6:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Aazhchavattom Community Hall: Free Yoga Training led by Patanjali Yoga Centre 6:15 pm.
- Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation Veda Kshetram: Athirathram Brochure Release 11:00 am.
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