Kozhikode: The Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) on Wednesday formally announced the candidature of KK Rema from Vadakara, the party’s lone assembly seat in Kerala.

The party also declared that it would support candidates of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in all other constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rema, the wife of slain RMP leader TP Chandrasekharan, is the sitting MLA from Vadakara. She won the seat in the 2021 Assembly elections with the backing of the UDF.

Ahead of the upcoming polls, the RMP had sought one additional seat from the UDF, expressing interest in either Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district or Nadapuram in Kozhikode district. However, the UDF declined the request.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Rema defeated Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Manayath Chandran in Vadakara by a margin of 7,491 votes. She secured 65,093 votes (47.63%), while Chandran polled 57,602 votes (42.15%). In the 2016 elections, Rema had contested as an independent candidate and garnered over 20,000 votes, accounting for more than 15% of the total vote share.

Party leader N Venu said the RMP would extend strong support to CPM rebel candidates across the state to ensure their victory in the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the recent local body polls, the party won 33 seats across Kerala, including four in Kunnamkulam municipality and two in neighbouring Thalikkulam panchayat. The RMP also secured representation in Vadakara and Kunnamkulam block panchayats, as well as in Maniyur and Mavoor panchayats.