The School of Future (SOF) has signed an agreement with Lulu Twin Towers to establish a next-generation learning campus in Kochi. Positioned as Kerala’s first school dedicated to founders and young leaders, SOF aims to equip students for a rapidly evolving world shaped by artificial intelligence, global markets, and emerging industries.

Founded by Tom Joseph of Jain University, Akshay Muralidharan, and Coomar Prantik Barua, SOF brings industry-led learning and global exposure at a time when traditional education struggles to keep pace with real-world demands. The Lulu IT Twin Towers campus is envisioned as an innovation hub featuring podcast studios, a learning amphitheatre, AI-enabled workspaces, collaboration zones, and spaces for interaction with founders and operators.

ADVERTISEMENT

SOF’s flagship PGP & MBA program combines hands-on learning and practitioner mentorship with clear outcomes — offering a Founders Track with access to an investment pool for venture creation, and a Management Track preparing students for management roles with career pathways including opportunities starting at ₹15 LPA.

Tom Joseph of Jain University and Co-Founder of SOF, said, "This collaboration marks an important step in building a learning environment that is closely connected with industry and future opportunities for students.” Abdul Rehman, COO of Lulu IT Parks, added, “SOF becoming a part of Lulu IT Twin tower campus reflects our vision to create a vibrant ecosystem where learning, innovation, and industry coexist.”