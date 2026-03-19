Thrissur: In a display of personal sacrifice and political loyalty, a grama panchayat president donated her gold bangle to Congress candidate T N Prathapan to support his election campaign in the Manalur constituency.

It was Venkitangu grama panchayat president Gracy Jacob who handed over her 1.75 sovereign gold bangle to the Congress leader, whom she said she has known for over 30 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place at the Ayyanthole Collectorate shortly after Prathapan filed his nomination papers. As he was stepping out, Gracy approached him and requested that the bangle be sold and the proceeds used for campaign activities.

"That bangle was given to me by my daughter in Kuwait. I have known Prathapan for more than 30 years. I understood that the campaign fund for the Congress and Prathapan was limited. That's why I decided to donate my bangle," she told Onmanorama.

ADVERTISEMENT

When she handed it over, Prathapan initially appeared to gesture as if to wear the bangle. However, after briefly placing it on his hand, he removed it and kept it in his pocket.

Speaking to the media, Prathapan recalled a similar moment during the 2019 Thrissur Lok Sabha election convention held at the K Karunakaran Memorial Town Hall, when Mahila Congress leader Chemburi Chakkipennu had donated her bangle in support of the campaign. He also paid tribute to Chakkipennu, who passed away two months ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prathapan said that while corporate funding flows to the BJP and the LDF benefits from the advantages of being in power, the UDF draws its strength from contributions made by ordinary people. He described Gracy's gesture as a symbol of dedication and sacrifice by grassroots workers striving to revive the movement.