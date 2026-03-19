Key events in Kerala today: Film screening, Literary discussion mark March 19
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including art exhibitions, book releases, and literary discussions.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including art exhibitions, book releases, and literary discussions.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including art exhibitions, book releases, and literary discussions.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Press Club Forth Estate Hall: Honouring of Malayinkeezh Gopalakrishnan, calligraphy expert Bhattathiri, sound engineer Tennison, and Civil Services achiever Parvathi, organised by Kerala Art Lovers Association and Indian Coffee House Collective. 6 pm
- Vilapilshala EMS Academy: EMS Day Commemorative Meeting – Cpm State Secretary M V Govindan. 9 am
- Press Club: Punaloor Balan Commemoration. 4 pm
- Pattam Mundasseri Hall: Punaloor Balan Commemoration. 5 pm
- Press Club: "Pinaraayi Oru Nalla Namaskaram" Book Release and Discussion. 3 pm
- South Postal Superintendent Office: Dak Adalat. 11 am
Kottayam
- Kottayam DC Kizhekkmuri, Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Through the Moonlight Painting Exhibition – 10 am.
- CMS College Education Theatre: Release of the book 'Ornamental Plants of Kerala' by Retd. Prof. Mary Chandy. Manorama Karshakasree Editor-in-Charge T K Sunil Kumar, College Principal Dr Anju Susan George, Dr Mathew Dan – 11 am.
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Ernakulam
- Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Sardar Patel Sabhagriham: Cultural program 'Dashavatharam' by dance and music teachers of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kochi Centre - 4.30 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Film screening organised by Metro Film Society. Film: 'Santhosh' - 6.30 pm
Kozhikode
- Eranhipalam Vagbhatananda Gurudev Smaraka Vayanashala: Literary discussion on 'Perunthattakotta' authored by Dr C Raveendran, 6 pm.
- Azhchavattam Samuha Mandiram: Free Yoga training under the leadership of Patanjali Yoga Centre 6.15 pm.
- Kakodi Prince Auditorium: Elathur Constituency UDF Election Convention. Inauguration by M K Raghavan MP 10 am.
- Puthuyara S.K. Hall: Commemoration of Choa Kok Sui under the leadership of Yoga Vidya Pranic Healing Foundation 10.30 am.
- Chalappuram Parameshwariyam Hall: Tribute to T P Rajan. Remembrance by P N Eswaran. 5 pm.
- Kottoli Fest: Staging of the drama 'Maadan Moksham' in memory of KV Vijesh 6.30 pm.
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