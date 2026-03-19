Kozhikode: The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) will contest in 100 seats in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

Ruling out any alliance with other parties or fronts, state president C P A Latheef on Thursday announced candidates in 33 constituencies. Candidates for the remaining constituencies will be announced within two days.

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Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calicut, K K N Kurup, will contest from Vallikkunnu in Malappuram.

Earlier, the party had indicated that it would contest in Manjeswaram constituency, where A K M Ashraf of IUML and K Surendran of BJP are in the fray. However, the party has now announced a candidate only in the Kasaragod constituency in the district. The move comes amid reports that the BJP considers Manjeswaram a potential winnable seat, and following demands from a section of Muslim organisations urging SDPI to stay away from contesting there.

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In Thiruvananthapuram district, the party has not yet announced candidates in constituencies such as Nemom, Vattiyoorkkavu, Kazhakkoottam and Thiruvananthapuram, which are considered strongholds of the BJP. In Ernakulam district, the party has announced candidates in Kochi, Thrikkakara, Paravoor, Muvattupuzha and Piravom.